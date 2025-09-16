FIFA President says Philippines poised for “game-changer” FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™

Landmark first tournament “finally gives the world's top women's futsal players the global stage that they deserve,” says Gianni Infantino in a video message played at the group-stage draw

The 16-team tournament runs from 21 November to 7 December in Pasig City, Philippines

First FIFA tournament in Pacific Ocean archipelago is another major step forward for the country

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™ “truly a game-changer” as the Philippines provides the stage for the game’s best female futsal players to compete for the sport’s maiden global crown. Brought into being at the FIFA Council meeting in December 2022, the historic first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup kicks off on 21 November with 16 teams from around the world competing in Pasig City, close to the Filipino capital, Manila.

“The first ever FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup is truly a game-changer. It finally gives the world's top women's futsal players the global stage that they deserve,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the group-stage draw. “But it will also shape the futsal players of tomorrow by inspiring so many young people – boys and girls – ensuring this vibrant sport continues to flourish in the region and all over the world.” The tournament, which ends on 7 December, is also a landmark moment for the Philippines as it is the first time the Pacific Ocean archipelago has staged a FIFA competition. It is another major step forward for football and futsal development overseen by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), who have benefitted from FIFA Forward funding to improve infrastructure, notably building a new headquarters. Based close to Manila, it is located within walking distance of the national training centre – an area that has a full-sized FIFA-funded artificial pitch and two mini-pitches – enabling the PFF to house its core football facilities close together in a single location.

“I know fans will have an unforgettable experience at the exciting matches we will see in the Philippines. And they will understand very clearly why ‘Master the Speed’ is this landmark tournament's slogan,” the FIFA President continued. “But the speed of football and futsal development in the Philippines is even more impressive. Led by PFF President, my friend, John Gutierrez, as well as former PFF President, and current FIFA Council Member, my friend, as well, Mariano Araneta, in a true team effort that has led to this proud day for you all, and for us all.”

Mr Infantino also acknowledged that off-the-pitch progress has been achieved thanks to several on-the-pitch successes, notably with the Philippines women’s senior national football team appearing at their first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the last edition, where they defeated co-hosts New Zealand. “Your country's incredible debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, and Sarina Bolden's historic goal during the final tournament certainly helped build the momentum,” said the FIFA President, referencing the Filipino team’s first-ever goalscorer in the competition.

“No doubt, this tournament will see a new hero step forward to put her name in the history books and take Filipino futsal to the next level. I fondly remember my time in the Philippines in 2019 and I look forward to returning soon to celebrate this hugely significant step for your country, and our sport.”