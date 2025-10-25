FIFA President pledges continued support during Maldives visit

Gianni Infantino meets country’s Head of State, His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu

Visit aimed at strengthening and growing football across the entire country

FIFA President and Ahmed Thoriq, the President of the Football Association of Maldives (FAM), discuss development plans

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid his first official visit to the Maldives, where he met with the country’s Head of State, His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, and participated in a football festival alongside local officials and legends.

The visit highlighted renewed collaboration between world football’s governing body and the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) aimed at strengthening and growing the sport in the country.

Following his arrival, and after having received a rousing reception at Velana International Airport from almost 300 children who came to welcome him, together with all FAM Executive Committee members and various local club representatives, President Infantino paid a courtesy call on Dr Muizzu at the President’s Office. During the visit, President Muizzu emphasised his Administration’s strong commitment to the development of football in the Maldives.

“The number one sport in the country is football,” Dr Muizzu said. “We all love football. We look forward to seeing all these children on the world stage. They just need strong support….to take us to the highest level. Thank you so much for making this visit. It’s a big boost to all the Maldives.”

President Muizzu also outlined infrastructure initiatives aimed at developing sporting facilities across the islands and reiterated his full support for the FAM and its leadership in advancing the sport nationwide.

The FIFA President acknowledged the challenges that football in the Maldives has faced in recent years but commended the efforts of the new FAM leadership and pledged FIFA’s continued support.

“You can see that there is a real passion for the game here and it is our duty, our responsibility to nurture this passion, to do whatever we can to bring football to schools…implement projects to develop football, because actually, it may be a small country in size, but it is very talented,” said Mr Infantino.

“This is a corner of paradise, a beautiful country, fantastic people, but most importantly a real football country. Everyone from children to grandparents love the game, love football and that is why I was so happy and pleased to spend the day here in Malé, in the Maldives.

“We are here to develop the game, we are here to boost the game, we are here to create new, exciting projects, Football for Schools, FIFA Arenas, the regional competition that will happen here in the country involving every single island - every atoll to play football - and then of course football in the whole of South Asia, which is absolutely booming. FIFA is here, working with everyone, and football is getting bigger and bigger and better.”

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening football in the Maldives, supporting the growth of the FAM, and exploring future avenues for collaboration.

The FIFA President also met with FAM President Ahmed Thoriq and Maldives Minister of Tourism and Environment Thoriq Ibrahim, where they discussed football development plans and ideas for expanding the impact of the game. Aligned with recently passed national legislation and the new FAM Statutes, the FAM reiterated its desire to grow the game in the different islands with the creation of regional associations.

In this respect, the Revamp of Atolls Regional League 2025/26 pilot, which includes a contribution of USD 266,000 from FIFA Forward, will feature 49 teams from various atolls in a qualifying round. A knockout phase will then take place in 18 venues across the islands of the Maldives, with the champions of each of the three geographical zones advancing to the qualifiers for the Dhivehi Premier League (DPL). The DPL is the top tier competition that sits on top of the new nationwide, decentralised structure being implemented by the FAM and supported by FIFA Forward.

In addition, the FAM is also planning its inaugural National Women’s League, which will be supported by FIFA Forward 3.0 special project funds.

Following the various discussions, both President Infantino and President Muizzu participated in an exhibition match during an FAM-organised football festival that also included Italian FIFA World Cup™ winner Marco Materazzi and various Maldivian football legends.

The festival, also attended by senior government officials, including Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef and Cabinet Ministers, served as a celebration of the country’s growing football culture and underscored the government’s commitment to fostering the sport’s continued progress.

