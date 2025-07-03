FIFA President pays tribute to Diogo Jota

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his sadness following the passing of Portugal and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, who lost their lives in a car crash near Zamora, Spain. “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother André was thriving at FC Penafiel - they will both be so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community,” the FIFA President said. “On behalf of FIFA and the wider football family, my thoughts are with their family and friends, as well as everyone at Liverpool FC, FC Penafiel and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF). May they rest in peace.”

Diogo Jota, who won the English Premier League title with Liverpool FC last season, earned 49 caps for the Portuguese national team, scoring 14 goals and winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. A moment of silence will be observed at each of the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final matches which are scheduled to take place on Friday, 4 July and Saturday, 5 July, while flags have been set at half-mast at the Home of FIFA, Zürich, Switzerland.

"We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day," the Portuguese Football Federation said.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” a club statement read.