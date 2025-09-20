FIFA President meets Rwandan Football Association President to strengthen partnership

Fabrice Shema Ngoga was elected as Rwandan Football Association President in August 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “Rwanda has been an incredible partner to FIFA over the years”

Two technical centres in Rwanda have been opened with the help of funds from the FIFA Forward Programme

FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Fabrice Shema Ngoga, President of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), at the FIFA Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco to discuss the ongoing collaboration between the two organisations.

“The meeting was a great opportunity to present Rwanda’s football development agenda and I was amazed by the (FIFA) President’s reaction and his commitment to help us accelerate towards fruitful results,” said Mr Shema Ngoga, who was elected as FERWAFA President on 30 August 2025.

The relationship between FIFA and FERWAFA has grown considerably in recent years, while the FIFA President has maintained regular contact with Rwanda’s leadership, including recent meetings with the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame in Paris and New York.

In addition, in March 2023, Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, hosted the 73rd FIFA Congress, marking the first time to date that an elective FIFA Congress was held on the African continent in FIFA’s history. During the event, Mr Infantino and Mr Kagame also inaugurated the newly named Kigali Pelé Stadium, a project supported by FIFA funding.

“I was delighted to meet newly-elected Rwandan Football Association President Fabrice Shema Ngoga in Rabat and speak about football infrastructure development using FIFA Forward funds, while taking note of the implementation of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme,” said the FIFA President.

“Rwanda has been an incredible partner to FIFA over the years, and we are working together to help women’s football grow in the country, with a particular focus on the youth. The FIFA Football for Schools programme has also been of help in introducing our game to children in this football-loving country. I look forward to continuing our wonderful collaboration with the Rwandan Football Association.”

FERWAFA continues to benefit from the FIFA Forward Programme, with current funding totalling USD 5.3 million for infrastructure projects, including two technical centres and six pitches, and a further USD 747,000 for additional initiatives. Notably, FERWAFA used USD 4.7m from FIFA Forward to construct an accommodation and meeting centre in Kigali, which opened in 2023.

Technical development remains a priority. In August 2025, FIFA Development Delegate for Africa Anthony Baffoe visited Rwanda to monitor the implementation of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and to consult on further funding applications. His visit included a tour of the Runda Centre of Excellence and two youth football institutions, underlining the commitment to nurturing local talent.

Women’s football is also advancing across the country, with FERWAFA staging a festival for 96 Under-13 and Under-15 girls in Rubavu in August 2025, which was supported by FIFA. Over the past year, four such events have taken place. In addition, FIFA and FERWAFA partnered to deliver capacity-building workshops for 70 women’s football administrators from the top two women’s leagues.