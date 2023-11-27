FIFA President tells LA to prepare for “truly a historic moment” as FIFA World Cup 2026™ approaches

Gianni Infantino was speaking at the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kick-off Party at the venerable Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Nearby Los Angeles Stadium will stage eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, including the tournament’s first game on US soil

Widely regarded as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles also hosted the FIFA World Cup™ in 1994 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 1999 and 2003

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told guests at the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kick-off Party to prepare for “truly a historic moment” as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the tournament’s first match on US soil between the United States and Paraguay on Friday, 12 June 2026.

Speaking at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Mr Infantino said: “Los Angeles is the capital of entertainment in the world. We know that. Everyone who has something to do with entertainment has to be here. And the fact that we kick off this (FIFA) World Cup in style from here to conquer the entire world will be something unique and special.”

The evening featured members of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee and local football, sports, tourism and business communities, as well as LA World Cup Community Ambassadors actor Will Ferrell, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winner Mia Hamm, former US international Cobi Jones, actor Eva Longoria and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Punctuated by a performance from renowned singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, the party marked the start of a momentous month in the City of Angels. On 12 June, the day after the record-breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in Mexico City, the tournament will open in the US as the hosts face Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.

That will be the first of eight massive FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at the stunning, state-of-the-art venue. The US will return for its final Group D match against Türkiye on 25 June — one of five group-stage matches in LA. The city then will host two Round of 32 games followed by a quarter-final on 10 July.

But in Los Angeles, this FIFA World Cup™ will be about more than the matches. The Host Committee has worked hard to ensure that the groundbreaking tournament unfolds as a true community celebration which unites one of the continent’s largest and most diverse metropolitan areas. From 11 to 14 June, the Coliseum will host a FIFA Fan Festival packed with activities and entertainment. From then on, the Host Committee will take its show on the road, opening multi-day Fan Zones at 10 accessible locations spread throughout the region.

“I want to say ‘Thank you’ to each and every one of you here, because putting up this FIFA Fan Festival, putting up the Fan Zones – the ten Fan Zones all over the area – organising, of course, the (FIFA) World Cup and some eight epic matches here in Los Angeles, is something unique. This is not just a (FIFA) World Cup. This will be the biggest, the greatest FIFA World Cup in history,” the FIFA President said.

Los Angeles previously hosted the 1994 edition of the FIFA World Cup, including the final, where Brazil beat Italy on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim their fourth world title. The city also hosted the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, including the finals of both tournaments, won by the United States and Germany respectively. And it continues to have all the ingredients to be an ideal FIFA World Cup Host City, Mr Infantino said.