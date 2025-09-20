FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Tunisia for FIFA World Cup™ qualification

Meeting with Tunisian Football Association (FTF) President Moez Nasri takes place in Rabat, Morocco

Mr Infantino congratulates Tunisia for recent qualifications to FIFA final tournaments

FIFA President pledges to continue working closely with FTF to strengthen football at the grass-roots level

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Tunisia on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and pledged to continue cooperating closely with the nation’s football authorities following a meeting with the Tunisian Football Association (FTF) President Moez Nasri in Rabat, Morocco.

Tunisia clinched their place in next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and United States with back-to-back victories at home to Liberia and away to Equatorial Guinea in early September, leaving them top of Group H in the African qualifying competition with an impressive seven wins in eight games. Their success has ensured Tunisia’s third consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup™ and their seventh overall.

There is also reason to cheer at youth level, where Tunisia will be participating at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™.

“I met with Tunisian Football Association President Moez Nasri in Rabat to discuss football and grassroots development plans to help continue the upward trajectory of Tunisian football,” said Mr Infantino.

“Following our previous meeting in March, the men's teams have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and this year's FIFA Under-17 World Cup, underlining our fruitful collaboration and the great work of the Tunisian Football Association, supported by FIFA Forward funds.

“I congratulated President Moez Nasri on the recent successes and assured him of our continued cooperation.”

Mr Nasri was elected to the FTF Presidency in January 2025 and also met Mr Infantino in March 2025 on the occasion of the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt.

Tunisia has been a FIFA member since 22 August 1960 on the occasion of the 32nd Ordinary FIFA Congress in Rome, Italy, and has a long history of working closely with world football’s governing body to improve the standard of football at both grassroots and professional level.

In 2022, the FIFA Forward Programme provided funding to build and renew the FTF’s Technical Centre, including the construction of accommodation facilities and a new modern medical complex. Meanwhile, the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, which Tunisia joined in 2022, is supporting player performance monitoring.