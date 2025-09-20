FIFA President and South Sudan FA President discuss ways of making football more accessible

Francis Amin Michael was elected President of the South Sudan Football Association in August 2025

Meeting with FIFA President took place in Rabat, Morocco

Gianni Infantino attended the inauguration of the renovated Juba National Stadium in June 2024

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the newly elected President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Francis Amin Michael, and the two leaders looked at ways the country can use funds from the FIFA Forward Programme to make football more accessible in the African nation.

Mr Amin Michael was elected in August 2025 for what will be his second stint in charge of the SSFA, having previously been at the helm from 2017 to 2021.

Mr Infantino first visited South Sudan in March 2016, one month after becoming FIFA President, to celebrate the opening of the SSFA’s new headquarters, in what was then the newest FIFA Member Association - the SSFA having joined the organisation on 25 May 2012 on the occasion of the 62nd Ordinary FIFA Congress in Budapest, Hungary. The FIFA President paid a further visit in June 2024 to attend the inauguration of the revamped Juba National Stadiumaugurate-revamped-juba, where the renovations were entirely funded by the FIFA Forward Programme.

This helped South Sudan to host their home matches in the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™ at the Juba venue instead of having to play in a neutral country. The venue subsequently kicked off qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ when South Sudan hosted Algeria in February 2025 in a fixture that also served as qualification for 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I sat down with South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) President Francis Amin Michael to discuss how we can continue using FIFA Forward funds to develop infrastructure and make football more accessible to young people in his country,” said Mr Infantino following the meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

“Last year I was present for the inauguration of the renovated Juba National Stadium and I felt the passion South Sudan harbours for football. With the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Football for Schools already active in the country, I am confident we are building a strong foundation for our sport to make a positive difference in the years to come.”