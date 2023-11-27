Miami celebrates as Emilio Estefan launches FIFA World Cup 2026™ song ‘Love Always Wins’

Multi Grammy Award-winning producer provides his contribution to the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Estefan and art dealer Gary Nader to celebrate the launch at the Gary Nader Art Centre

‘Love Always Wins’ is performed by Zema with contributions from Shaggy and Cuban artist Cimafunk

‘Love Always Wins’, the new song written and produced by Latin pop legend Emilio Estefan for the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, was launched at a celebratory event at the Gary Nader Arts Center in Miami, United States.

Surrounded by works of modern and contemporary art at the gallery in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, guests from the worlds of football, culture and entertainment gathered to witness the premiere of the song’s music video.

The evening also featured performances by DJ Africa, José Víctor y La Selección, and Brazilian & Latin Sounds Co., who brought the full spectrum of Miami’s rhythmic diversity to a memorable evening.

“Now we start to feel the Miami vibe, the passion, the emotion, this unique way of celebration that we have here in Miami,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “(When) we bring together art, we bring together music, we bring together football – magic happens, magic happens, celebration happens, we unite the world.”

The FIFA President praised the song’s message as exactly right for this moment in time. “To make a song like this, a special song for the (FIFA) World Cup, but in particular for celebrating Miami, the Miami feeling at the (FIFA) World Cup, and to make it in such an emotional way with this title – ‘Love Always Wins’ – what do we want more?” he said.

“’Love Always Wins’, we unite the world in Miami, in the United States, in Canada and in Mexico, and the world absolutely needs it,” he added.

‘Love Always Wins’ – also released in a Spanish-language version, ‘El amor siempre gana’ – is performed by Zema, an emerging roots reggae vocalist, with contributions from Jamaican-American star Shaggy and Cuban artist Cimafunk. The three performers bring together musical traditions from across the co-hosting nations and their neighbouring regions, reflecting the cultural breadth of a FIFA World Cup 2026™ that spans Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For Emilio Estefan, the evening carried a deep personal resonance. A Cuban-born Miami icon who has spent decades shaping the sound of Latin music – and helping to bring artists including his wife Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira and Marc Anthony to global audiences – he spoke with evident pride about what the song meant to him.

Estefan, a 26-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reflected on a career, which began with his wife in the celebrated band, Miami Sound Machine and which was built on proving that ambition and cultural pride are not in conflict.

“When we started, it was so hard for us to develop a new sound with a name that everybody wanted to change. Everybody wanted to change our last name. We didn't change that because we felt proud,” he said.

“We achieved another thing, I hope our career will be an inspiration for minorities. That never let anybody tell you things that will never work, because (if) you work hard, you can prove that we live in the best country in the whole world.”

The hit-maker described the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the ideal stage for that message: “Today’s the first party….so get ready, because there is a lot more to come,” he promised.

The evening’s host, Gary Nader said the song and the event showed how people can be united through their passions. “Art, football, and music are universal languages with the power to bring people together across cultures, countries, and generations,” he said. “Culture can unite the world, and Miami is one of the most powerful places for that message to be heard.”

‘Love Always Wins’ forms part of FIFA Sound, a global musical initiative created to celebrate the cultural energy surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event. The official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album brings together artists from different continents and genres, reflecting the diversity, passion and global reach of football.