Diverse FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ top four shows game’s “globalisation”, says FIFA President

Top four places at newly expanded 24-team tournament in Morocco go to teams from four different confederations

Gianni Infantino: “We have never seen something like this, and it is just the beginning” - after watching Korea DPR defeat the Netherlands 3-0 to claim a record fourth title

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup now also an annual event as FIFA gives more countries an opportunity to play on the global stage

Four countries from four different confederations in the top four places at the expanded FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ shows the “globalisation of football”, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said after attending the final in Rabat, Morocco.

Korea DPR defeated the Netherlands, who were making their competition debut, 3-0 in the final in the Moroccan capital to claim the title for a second successive tournament and a record-extending fourth time overall.

Earlier in the day, Mexico had taken third place after a penalty shoot-out win against Brazil meaning the tournament’s top four positions were filled by countries from Asia, Europe, North America and South America in the first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup held in Africa.

“Congratulations to DPR Korea for winning this final against the Netherlands. Congratulations to the Netherlands, as well. Mexico, bronze medal. A great competition. The first (FIFA) Women’s World Cup on African soil, here in beautiful Morocco. A great celebration. The first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with 24 teams, as well,” said Mr Infantino on the pitch after the final at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

“The globalisation of football has started. Four teams in the first four ranks from four different confederations. We have never seen something like this, and it is just the beginning. A great celebration. Thanks to Morocco for hosting us, once again, for this beautiful event. And we look forward, because there is much more to come.”

In addition to Mr Infantino, FIFA Council members Kanizat Ibrahim, Kanya Keomany, Fouzi Lekjaa and Johanna Wood, several FIFA Legends, including Players’ Voice Panel honorary captain George Weah, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour and other FIFA staff attended the final.

The tournament was the first in the competition’s 17-year history to feature 24 teams – up from 16 from the previous edition – representing all six confederations and the first of five to be held annually in Morocco through to 2029.

Those innovations – confirmed by the FIFA Council in March 2024 – were aimed at giving more countries the opportunity to compete on the global stage as well as to increase tournament efficiency and sustainability by making best use of existing infrastructure.

The tournament is the latest in flurry of competitions being hosted in Morocco as part of the country’s rapid football development. Hosts of the recent ground-breaking FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025, the Royal Moroccan Football Association (FRMF) – led by Mr Lekjaa – is also preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2030™, which it is co-hosting with Portugal and Spain.