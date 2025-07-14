Gianni Infantino tells FIFA Diploma in Club Management: "Protect and cherish the game"

FIFA President addresses the third edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management in New York, United States

Mr Infantino expresses his admiration for football legends looking for a new role in the game

Participants in the FIFA Players Executive Programme also took part

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told participants of the third edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management in New York, United States that the leaders of club football, including coaches and former players, should always protect and cherish the game. The FIFA Diploma in Club Management is aimed at current club executives, former international players and coaches currently working for a club in a managerial position, and is designed to provide them with the practical skills and foresight they will need to remain one step ahead. Participants acquire the confidence, skills and knowledge needed to drive their club forward and to help FIFA elevate the professionalism of the global game. Mr Infantino began by expressing his admiration for those looking for a new role in the game. "The fact that all of you have decided to embrace this adventure of giving something back to football after many of you had an incredible career and are still having an incredible career - to decide to learn, to improve yourself, to become better, to share with others - I think this is really priceless, and this goes all to your credit," he said.

Emphasising that their priority should be to "always protect the game, always care about the game, always cherish football,” he said: ”We always have to protect… the love of the game, the passion for the game. We always have to think about… especially we, when we are leading or organising, or being in an executive function – and this what you are all here to be prepared for.” Football, he added, had a unique power to make people happy. ”I cannot think about any other sector in life where we could work, operate and do something that makes people happy. What other sector is there, right, that has this power to make people happy? So, we are privileged to be working, to be operating, to be living in an area which has to do with this,” he said.