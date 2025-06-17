Grassroots development focus as FIFA President meets Czechia counterpart

“It was my pleasure to welcome FAČR President David Trunda to Miami and speak about the development of football in Czechia, with a special focus on the youth, as we continue collaborating through the various FIFA initiatives,” said the FIFA President. “I was pleased to hear about the interest of President Trunda in implementing the programmes under the umbrella of FIFA Forward such as FIFA Arena, and other topics related to the country's great football culture. I look forward to seeing FAČR continue its commendable progress.” Despite being in the role for less than a month, Mr Trunda has already taken steps towards shaping the face of the game, recently participating in a roundtable discussion in the Czech Chamber of Deputies to that end. Czechia has already implemented a number of projects thanks to funding from the FIFA Talent Development Scheme focused on a broad cross-section of grassroots areas from enhanced coach support and player pathways to performance analysis, and Mr Trunda acknowledged such close collaboration with FIFA will help him and his FAČR team reach their objectives. “We discussed the philosophy I would like to implement to develop the Czech Football Association and the key points for the coming years which we will work on,” he said, following the meeting with the FIFA President which took place after the first of three FIFA Executive Football Summits that Mr Infantino will lead during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. “I also confirmed we are ready to explore all the details of the projects and programmes that are presented to us as hopefully a valuable partner (to FIFA) with a huge emphasis on developing kids and children’s sport.”