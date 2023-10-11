Chilean Football Association President visits Gianni Infantino at the Home of FIFA

FFC President Pablo Milad visited the Home of FIFA for the first time

Gianni Infantino thanked Mr Milad for supporting FIFA development programmes

Talks also addressed infrastructure growth in the South American nation

Gianni Infantino has welcomed the Chilean Football Association (FFC) President Pablo Milad to the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. During the visit – Mr Milad’s first to the FIFA headquarters – talks included exchanges on football development, the FIFA Forward programme and infrastructure growth.

The FIFA President thanked Pablo Milad for the FFC’s support of FIFA’s development programmes and the ongoing efforts to make football truly global.

“It was my pleasure to meet delegates from the Football Federation of Chile to discuss about football development at all levels in this football-loving nation,” said Mr Infantino, who himself travelled to Chile in October 2021 and has visited all 10 CONMEBOL member associations since becoming FIFA President in 2016.

“I thanked FFC President Pablo Milad for his support of FIFA's various development programmes which aim to make our beautiful sport accessible to young girls and boys in his country.”