Brunei Darussalam to maintain forward momentum under new President

Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) President sets out development plans to Gianni Infantino at meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

FABD President Feisal Eusoff “has energy and vision” to take game forward, says FIFA President

Construction of FIFA Forward-funded technical centre and mini-grandstand completed, new leagues created

The recently elected President of the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD), Feisal Eusoff, has discussed his strategic development plans with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in advance of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final. Mr Eusoff received a two-thirds majority in the vote for President at the FABD’s Ordinary Congress on Saturday, 16 December 2023; and he steps into office at a time in which a number of significant changes to the structure and infrastructure of the game were initiated in the country earlier this year.

The completed construction of a first national training centre has been funded using USD 3.1 million from the FIFA Forward Programme. Equipped with a mini-gymnasium, medical centre, research room and auditorium, as well as a mini-grandstand that will complement a FIFA-funded artificial pitch which can be utilised as a competition venue loc the facility will provide a hub for the development of the nation’s elite talents in Brunei. The technical centre is a significant part of the country’s National Vision 2035, which aims to provide more employment opportunities, support capacity-building for local talent, and further develop the nation’s infrastructure to evolve the level of football participation. The facility will be used by schools and youth teams in line with the newly elected president’s vision, to develop grassroots football and elite youth football teams. The artificial turf will enable multiple training sessions without having a negative impact on the surface.

The elections also saw four women voted onto the FABD Executive Committee for the first time, and the FIFA President welcomed the progress that has been made - and that is still to come under the new FABD President, a former Brunei national team player - on and off the pitch in the Sultanate. “What a great pleasure it was to meet FABD President Feisal Eusoff as he takes office with the beautiful game building momentum in his country,” the FIFA President said, whilst also congratulating Mr Eusoff upon his recent election. “The election of female members to the FABD Executive Committee for the first time is also a significant step for football in Brunei Darussalam, and it is aligned with FIFA's vision of having more female representation in leadership roles. I know President Eusoff has the energy and the vision to keep moving football forward, and FIFA will keep supporting everyone there to realise their football dreams.” With a particular focus on creating a brighter future for the country, currently 194th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola men’s rankings, U-18 and U-15 leagues were added to the footballing landscape earlier this year.