“Constructive” talks between Gianni Infantino and British Virgin Islands Football Association President

“I had a constructive meeting with British Virgin Islands Football Association (BVIFA) President Avanell Morton in Miami to discuss football development plans, focusing on the women's game,” said Mr Infantino. “While the FIFA Forward programme continues to support infrastructure growth, FIFA Football for Schools, launched in December last year, is already making a positive impact on the grassroots game and I look forward to continuing our collaboration.” FIFA programmes have already made an impact on the Caribbean archipelago. Funding from the FIFA Talent Development Scheme has helped implement a local and international scouting system for elite youth players, while FIFA Forward has contributed to upgrading the BVIFA national technical centre. Launched in December 2024, FIFA Football for Schools has already seen a number of Physical Education teachers undergo specialised training to deliver football instruction within their respective schools. Schools participating in the programme benefit from a support system, including access to resources, structured curriculum frameworks and continued support for coaches as the BVIFA seeks to promote active lifestyles and talent development. “Overall, it was warm, welcoming and satisfying. I listened to what the FIFA President had to explain, and he listened to what I had to say too, so the outcome is great for the British Virgin Islands,” Mr Morton said. “We wish President Infantino all the best as he continues to do good for football globally.”