“Constructive” talks between Gianni Infantino and British Virgin Islands Football Association President

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration,” said the FIFA President after holding talks with British Virgin Islands Football Association (BVIFA) President Avanell Morton
Meeting takes place in Miami, United States, following the opening FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025
Recently launched FIFA Football for Schools programme already positively impacting grassroots sporting landscape in the Caribbean archipelago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and British Virgin Islands Football Association (BVIFA) President Avanell Morton held “a constructive meeting” after the first FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami, United States. Mr Infantino will host a total of three FIFA Executive Football Summits in the Florida city during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. He followed the first of them with one-to-one meetings with a number of FIFA Member Association presidents, including Mr Morton.
“I had a constructive meeting with British Virgin Islands Football Association (BVIFA) President Avanell Morton in Miami to discuss football development plans, focusing on the women's game,” said Mr Infantino. “While the FIFA Forward programme continues to support infrastructure growth, FIFA Football for Schools, launched in December last year, is already making a positive impact on the grassroots game and I look forward to continuing our collaboration.” FIFA programmes have already made an impact on the Caribbean archipelago. Funding from the FIFA Talent Development Scheme has helped implement a local and international scouting system for elite youth players, while FIFA Forward has contributed to upgrading the BVIFA national technical centre. Launched in December 2024, FIFA Football for Schools has already seen a number of Physical Education teachers undergo specialised training to deliver football instruction within their respective schools. Schools participating in the programme benefit from a support system, including access to resources, structured curriculum frameworks and continued support for coaches as the BVIFA seeks to promote active lifestyles and talent development. “Overall, it was warm, welcoming and satisfying. I listened to what the FIFA President had to explain, and he listened to what I had to say too, so the outcome is great for the British Virgin Islands,” Mr Morton said. “We wish President Infantino all the best as he continues to do good for football globally.”