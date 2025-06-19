Gianni Infantino meets Bahamas Football Association President

FIFA President and Bahamas Football Association (BFA) President Anya James hold talks in Miami, United States

Mr Infantino says “fruitful discussion” focused on youth development in the Caribbean country

FIFA Talent Development Scheme already in place, BFA teaming up with government to implement FIFA Football for Schools and FIFA Arena

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met Anya James, the first female President of the Bahamas Football Association (BFA), to discuss youth development in the country following the first session of the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025. President James was previously Executive Vice President of the BFA before succeeding Anton Sealy in 2023. She is focusing in, with particular focus, on grassroots development, which was the central theme of her discussion with Mr Infantino in Miami, United States.

“It was my pleasure to welcome Bahamas Football Association President Anya James to Miami and speak about the development of football in her beautiful country,” the FIFA President explained following the meeting. “We have had a fruitful discussion on important topics such as youth football development, grassroots football and the women’s game. It’s very encouraging to see how the Bahamas Football Association is focusing to build and strengthen the game for all young boys and girls.”

President James is now looking to reinforce and accelerate the youth development plans the BFA has in place, as well as to upgrade the BFA Technical Centre. Currently, work is underway to replace the artificial pitch at the centre which will allow it to accommodate two full-sized football fields, enhancing its capacity for training and matches. Preparations are in progress to submit a major infrastructure development project which would include the construction of essential match day amenities, a gym, a medical room, and various other technical support facilities.

“It was a very productive meeting. We discussed youth development, and our needs for infrastructure in the Bahamas. We have a senior men’s team, but our focus is grassroots and youth development,” President James said.