French pair prove volunteering unites the world at FIFA World Cup 2026

French friends Elsa Pelicant and Anaïs Stephany are among many international volunteers at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The pair describe their incredible on-pitch experiences and the joy of meeting new people

Both are looking to repeat the experience at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

“It was the best 10 minutes of my life.” If you want to hear a first-hand impression of the experience offered for FIFA volunteers, look no further than the words of Elsa Pelicant. Working in the Ceremonies team at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Elsa and fellow Frenchwoman Anaïs Stephany found themselves in the middle of the pitch surrounded by the United States and Australia squads for their national anthems as a packed Seattle Stadium sent the decibel level into overdrive. The feverish atmosphere in the sun-drenched stadium was further heightened by a military flyover. No wonder the pair both reported the moment as inducing “goosebumps”. Few football aficionados have the opportunity to be so close to a FIFA World Cup™ match and experience such an intense environment as the volunteers involved in the pre-match ceremonies. Elsa and her old friend Anaïs are both passionate and lifelong football devotees, so much so that they decided to volunteer at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ just to contribute to – and be a part of – world football’s great jamboree.

The journey of Elsa and long-term close friend Anaïs to Seattle is a story in itself. Both hail from Chamonix, on the French side of the junction between France, Italy and Switzerland, and at the base of the famed Mont Blanc. The pair have spent the past few years on football scholarships in different parts of the United States. More recently, they have worked at local football clubs that assist migrant or underprivileged children in enjoying the beautiful game. Anaïs volunteered at last year’s FIFA Club World Cup™ and didn’t hesitate to do so again, with Elsa signing up for this year’s tournament. “We live for football,” Elsa says. Little wonder the pair were in awe walking out on a World Cup pitch minutes before kick-off for the opening Seattle Stadium match between Belgium and Egypt, which ended in a 1-1 draw. “The first time we stepped on to the pitch I immediately had goosebumps and a tear in my eye thinking, ’wow, this is incredible’,” Elsa said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity, you experience something incredible. I don’t even know if I can find the words to describe it. “The experience for the United States-Australia game [a 2-0 win for the U.S.] was incredible. The stadium was packed and what impressed me was that we could clearly hear people singing even from down on the pitch. The good thing is every game is still the same enjoyment.” “The only disappointment is the French team are not here,” added Anaïs with a laugh. “But we are still telling our family where we are on the pitch in case they can see us on television.”