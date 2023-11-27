FIFA World Cup™ Community Training Sessions bring players and local communities together

More than 56,000 guests welcomed across 46 Community Training Sessions

Wide-ranging fan-focused activities from Be Active clinics to cultural performances created vibrant, inclusive experiences across North America

23 communities that are not hosting matches positively impacted by the initiative

The FIFA World Cup™ Community Training Sessions, where participating teams give local fans the chance to watch them practice, have provided a powerful demonstration of football’s ability to unite, bringing visiting players and local communities together in a festive atmosphere.

Each of the 46 sessions delivered a unique and memorable experience, with activities ranging from autograph sessions and photo opportunities with players, to welcome speeches from coaches, dignitaries and local authorities. Fans were treated to national team mascot appearances, jersey presentations, pennant exchanges and a variety of giveaways, while the playing of national anthems and cultural performances added to the sense of occasion.

A total of 56,204 guests – an average of 1,222 per event – were welcomed into an open and engaging environment where national teams connected directly with fans, young players and community leaders. The initiative also attracted 2,714 media representatives and ensured additional 23 cities not hosting matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ were involved in the tournament and inspired by the world’s favourite sport.

Ten teams – Algeria, Austria, Colombia, Curaçao, France, Ghana, Haiti, Mexico, Switzerland and Uzbekistan – hosted mini-training sessions designed to inspire the next generation and promote active lifestyles among children as part of the Be Active campaign. Launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Be Active campaign responds to findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity, and encourages them to aim for 60 minutes every day.

“The FIFA World Cup Community Training Sessions have not only brought fans closer to the game but have also strengthened bonds between teams and the communities that host them”, said FIFA’s Head of Team Services, Esther Whybra. “By opening training environments and embracing cultural exchange, the initiative has created lasting memories and reinforced the FIFA World Cup as a celebration that extends far beyond the pitch. That shared experience between players and local communities fulfils the dreams of many people, and seeing that happen is one of the greatest rewards for our team.”

Several memorable moments captured the spirit of the sessions. In one, Curaçao’s assistant coach Giovanni Franken narrated training drills live over the public address system, offering fans rare insight into elite preparation. Elsewhere, a ceremonial exchange between U.S. Government representatives and the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) was followed by the presentation of a traditional northern Mexican hat to the team as a symbolic gesture of cultural exchange. The University of Kansas (KU) marching band, the Marching Jayhawks, performed the Algerian national anthem live for the players, while a local group played traditional Croatian music when welcoming their national team.