FIFA World Cup 2026™ sets new daily attendance record

Total of 281,223 fans passed through turnstiles on 16 June, surpassing previous record of 277,070 – established on 28 June 1994

After six days of action, 1,309,652 supporters have attended games, with gates averaging 65,483

Current edition is on track to break all-time cumulative attendance record by the end of the group stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has got off to an epic start and just six days after the thrilling curtain-raiser at Mexico City Stadium, the tournament’s all-time daily attendance record has been broken. In total, 281,223 fans took their places in the stands across four group-stage encounters – France v. Senegal, Iraq v. Norway, Argentina v. Algeria and Austria v. Jordan – with the combined attendance figure surpassing the previous daily record of 277,070, set on 28 June 1994, which also featured four matches.

The total attendance at this year’s edition of FIFA’s flagship men’s event stands at 1,309,652, with each match attracting an average of 65,483 fans. The North American showpiece is on course to eclipse the tournament’s all-time cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, established at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, by the end of the group stage.

“Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today - the highest attended day in the history of the competition!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“16 June 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history! I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing colour, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament. The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!”

While demand for tickets remains very high, FIFA encourages fans to check availability regularly at FIFA.com/tickets.