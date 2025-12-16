New ticket pricing tier introduced for fans of qualified teams at FIFA World Cup 2026™

With demand in the current sales phase achieving 20 million ticket requests, FIFA has confirmed that fans of the national teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will benefit from a dedicated ticket pricing tier, which has been designed to make following their teams on football’s greatest stage more affordable. The newly introduced Supporter Entry Tier will be available at the fixed price of USD 60 per ticket for each of the 104 matches, including the final. The entry tier tickets will be allocated specifically to supporters of qualified teams, with the selection and distribution process managed individually by the Participating Member Associations (PMAs). Each PMA will define its own eligibility criteria and application process. They are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams. In total, 50% of each PMA allocation will fall within the most affordable range, namely Supporter Value Tier (40%) and the Supporter Entry Tier (10%). The remaining allocation is split evenly between the Supporter Standard Tier and the Supporter Premier Tier. In addition, fans applying through the PMA allocation whose teams do not advance to the knockout phase will have the administrative fee waived when refunds are processed for unsuccessful applications. The announcement comes amid extraordinary global demand for tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, with 20 million requests already submitted during this random selection draw sales phase alone, which started last Thursday, 11 December 2025. Interest continues to surge following the confirmation of the match schedule, venues and kick-off times for the game-changing tournament, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States from Thursday, 11 June to Sunday, 19 July 2026. The Random Selection Draw ticketing phase remains open until Tuesday, 13 January 2026 at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), and the timing of a ticket request within this window does not affect the chances of success. Fans can enter the draw and find full details at FIFA.com/tickets. As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA reinvests the revenue it generates from the FIFA World Cup to fuel the growth of men’s, women’s and youth football throughout the 211 FIFA Member Associations. FIFA expects to reinvest over 90% of its budgeted investments for the 2023-2026 cycle back into the game, with the aim of significantly boosting the development of football around the world. A full overview of the FIFA World Cup investment budget is available on FIFA.com.