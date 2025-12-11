Random Selection Draw Ticketing Phase Now Open for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Entry period for the third phase of ticketing is now open through Tuesday, 13 January at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET), with timing of entry within this window not impacting chance of success.

Prices of tickets have been set for both general public and team supporters throughout current sales phase

The entry period for the next phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ – the Random Selection Draw – is now open through Tuesday, 13 January at 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) for fans to enter at FIFA.com/tickets. This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the game-changing 48-team tournament, as nearly two million tickets have been made available and purchased thus far across the Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw, which closed last month.

Timing of a fan’s entry into the Random Selection Draw during the entry period will not impact the chances of success. Ticket prices will remain the same throughout this sales phase. Fans with an existing FIFA ID, should login using those credentials and then enter the Random Selection Draw, even if they have previously entered prior ticket draws. For those without an existing FIFA ID, an account must be created on FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to get started.

Fans will be able to select which match(es), respective ticket category(ies), and number of tickets per match they’d like to purchase, subject to household restrictions. All successful and partially successful ticket applicants will receive communications via email and subsequently will be automatically charged for their tickets in February. A partially successful application indicates that a fan will receive the number of tickets requested to a match, but not all matches requested.

With the reveal of the final match schedule last Saturday, 6 December, the Random Selection Draw marks the first phase when fans will be able to apply for single-match tickets based on who is playing whom, where, and when for group stage matches.

Fans of a specific national team may also be eligible to apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) Supporter tickets at FIFA.com/tickets starting Thursday, 11 December, should they meet their PMA’s eligibility criteria. Each PMA sets its own criteria for fans to be recognised as PMA supporters and establishes its own process for applying for PMA Supporter tickets.

Fans who would like to immediately purchase access to specific match-ups and are looking for a premium, elevated matchday experience can purchase hospitality packages, which include match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Additionally, fans can consider all-inclusive travel packages from Qatar Airways, which include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights.

Tickets will also be available for purchase via the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace at FIFA.com/tickets starting on 15 December.

Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets for FAQs and all published legal documents applicable to the purchase and use of FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Ticket applications are subject to the Official Rules of the Random Selection Draw, available on FIFA.com. No purchase is required to enter or win, but if an applicant wins, the payment card will automatically be charged in accordance with the payment authorization. Winning means that a fan is automatically purchasing allocated FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets. Fans must be 18 years old or older to apply.