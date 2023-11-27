Music playlists providing FIFA World Cup 2026 defining moments

More than 750 music assets bring fans together, inspiring singalongs and enhancing matchday experience

Created by FIFA's Stadium Entertainment Team in collaboration with participating teams, stadium playlists elevate experience for fans and players alike, building atmosphere from warm-up to full-time

Wonderwall for England and Take Me Home, Country Roads for the United States among defining FIFA World Cup™ moments

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has delivered unforgettable moments on and off the pitch, with music playing a central role in bringing fans together and creating a vibrant matchday atmosphere across all 16 stadiums, long before kick-off and after the final whistle.

Songs such as Oasis’ Wonderwall for England and John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads for the United States have soundtracked some of the tournament’s most defining moments, with thousands of supporters singing in unison and creating lasting memories both inside the stadiums and around the world.

All-time classics such as Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer, The Beatles’ Hey Jude, Men At Work’s Land Down Under and Mariachi Vargas’ Cielito Lindo are among the additional fan favourites at FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums. These have been combined with a total of 350 equally engaging songs suggested by the 48 Participating Member Associations (MAs), such as Stromae’s Alors on danse for Belgium, J Balvin’s Mi Gente for Colombia, BTS’ Burning Up (FIRE) for Korea Republic, as well as songs developed exclusively for the tournament, including Cape Verde’s Nôs Óra Dja Txiga.

“The team analysed the matchday soundtracks of domestic clubs, identified songs with a proven connection to supporters and curated playlists that authentically reflect the identity of every team,” said Lance Brass, FIFA World Cup 2026 Head Production, Events and Entertainment.

“FIFA also worked closely with participating Member Associations to incorporate songs selected by the teams themselves for key match moments, including player warm-ups, goal celebrations and post-match festivities. This collaboration ensures every stadium soundtrack feels authentic to the players while strengthening the connection between teams and their supporters.”