Gathering at FIFA Africa Office in Moroccan capital Rabat explores how FIFA Arena can have a lasting impact in the country

Stakeholders from national government, education and football hear presentations that outline the fields which can integrate into and gain long-term benefit from the project

OCP Group represented after January 2026 agreement with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to install 30 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across the North African country

Stakeholders from education and football have met FIFA representatives and national government officials to lay out the legacy plan for the FIFA Arena project in Morocco.

In January, FIFA President Gianni Infantino signed an agreement with the Royal Moroccan Football Association (FRMF), the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, and the OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition and phosphate‑based solutions, that will see the installation of 30 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across the North African country.

During a one-day workshop held at the FIFA Africa Office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, attendees from the relevant government ministries, the FRMF and educational establishments explored how they can work with FIFA to ensure the 30 FIFA Arena sites can have a meaningful and lasting impact.

To situate the programme within the local academic and football context, participants saw presentations from Morocco’s education ministry, the FRMF and the OCP group, whose support will accelerate the implementation of the project following the inauguration of the first mini-pitch in the city of Meknes in November 2025.

Workshop sets out legacy plan for FIFA Arena in Morocco Previous 01 / 09 Stakeholders from education and football met FIFA representatives and national government officials 02 / 09 A meeting at the FIFA Africa office in Rabat, to examine how the FIFA Arena can have a lasting impact in the country 03 / 09 Stakeholders from national government, education and football hear presentations 04 / 09 FIFA Arena Morocco Legacy & Impact Workshop 05 / 09 A range of FIFA departments made presentations during the FIFA Arena Morocco Legacy & Impact Workshop 06 / 09 Participants take a group photo during the FIFA Arena Morocco Legacy & Impact workshop. 07 / 09 A meeting at the FIFA Africa office in Rabat, to examine how the FIFA Arena can have a lasting impact in the country 08 / 09 A range of FIFA departments made presentations during the FIFA Arena Morocco Legacy & Impact Workshop 09 / 09 A meeting at the FIFA Africa office in Rabat, to examine how the FIFA Arena can have a lasting impact in the country Next

A range of FIFA departments also made presentations in order to highlight the broad scope of initiatives that can be implemented thanks to the mini-pitches, notably FIFA Football for Schools and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme as well as the promotion of women’s football and health-related issues.