FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ office opens in Rio de Janeiro

New FIFA office in Brazil officially opened one day after the tournament launch celebration

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis inaugurated the facility, accompanied by local government and football officials

A total of 76 people have been hired so far – 65% of whom are women

One day after the spectacular unveiling of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ official brand identity on Brazil’s iconic Copacabana Beach, the vital work to organise the 10th edition of the tournament marked another milestone with the formal opening of FIFA’s Rio de Janeiro office.

On Monday, 26 January, FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, who won a record two FIFA Women’s World Cup™ trophies as a manager, addressed the 76 employees hired so far, with hundreds more to come. Currently, 65% of the FIFA27 team are female employees. “Today is a big moment. The long-awaited official opening of our offices, our home, for the next 514 days,” Ms Ellis said. “I hope you’re all excited about that! A home to make memories, to laugh, to celebrate – sometimes have a few tears together. But that’s okay, because football evokes emotions, and I know how much this truly matters to all of you here.”

Among those in attendance for the grand opening were dignitaries, officials and representatives from the city of Rio de Janeiro, the state government, the state football association and several local clubs. Over the next 17 months, the Rio office will be an epicentre of activity as the FIFA Women’s World Cup comes to life. The 2027 tournament will mark the first time that the world’s biggest women’s sporting event is staged in South America, where the popularity of women’s football has surged in recent years. The 32 participating teams will play 64 exciting matches in eight magnificent venues, all of which were used when Brazil hosted the FIFA World Cup™ in 2014.

“Now, we are looking to the future to create history. No matter where we are based: in Zurich, in Paris, in Miami, or in Rio – we are one family, one team. And, the shared mission of our team is clear: to deliver the greatest women's sporting event in history”, added Ms Ellis. “I’ve been fortunate enough to coach in two (FIFA Women’s) World Cups™ and I can tell you that success doesn’t happen by accident. “It’s built on trust, respect, preparation, hard work, and a shared belief that every single person matters. That’s how we will deliver an event to the world like we’ve never seen. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will redefine the standard of the game: unmatched precision, unrivalled athleticism, and fierce competitiveness.”