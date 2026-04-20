Applications now open to volunteer at the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™

Approximately 1,000 volunteers will support the delivery of the tournament across four host cities from 5 to 27 September

In 2019, volunteers played a key role in the first FIFA tournament to be hosted in Poland: the U-20 FIFA World Cup™

Interested individuals can now apply at volunteer.fifa.com

The application process for the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ Volunteer Programme is now open. For the second time, volunteers will play a vital role in setting the stage for the future stars of football while warmly welcoming the world to Poland.

From 5 to 27 September, 24 of the world’s top women’s U-20 national teams will compete in four vibrant Polish cities — Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec — where a new generation of women’s football talent will emerge to inspire global audiences.

Following the successful hosting of the U-20 FIFA World Cup™ in 2019, when volunteers played a vital role, Poland is once again stepping onto the international stage. The U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 will reinforce the country’s reputation as a world-class host of major sporting events and highlight the growing development of women’s football locally.

“I would love to take part in such an event again because of the incredible atmosphere we had,” said Pamela Majzner, who worked supported the pre-match ceremony as a volunteer at each match in Łódź in 2019.

“I met many inspiring people, and the experience developed my self-confidence and my organisational and leadership skills, which have benefited me in my work as a football referee," she explains.

Around 1,000 volunteers are expected to participate, with individuals based across the four host cities and contributing to 16 functional areas. They will be assigned to key sites, including stadiums, training grounds and hotels. FIFA welcomes applicants from all backgrounds and abilities, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and its mission to unite people through football, and to showcase Poland’s renowned hospitality.

No prior volunteering experience is required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application, eligible to volunteer in Poland and available throughout the tournament. A good command of English is essential, and additional languages would be an advantage for engaging with the global football community.