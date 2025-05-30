Visa presale launches for FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ tickets

Thanks to Visa, a worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ early at FIFA.com/tickets during the Visa presale, which starts at 17:00 CLT (23:00 CET) on 30 May 2025 and concludes at 12:00 CLT (18:00 CET) on 6 June 2025. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale window. The Visa presale closes on 6 June, giving fans one week to beat the queues and secure their seats for the 24-team competition that will showcase Legends in the Making™ from 27 September to 19 October. With individual match tickets starting at just CLP 4,000 for over-12s and CLP 3,000 for children, over-65s and those with reduced mobility, fans can witness football’s brightest young talents in action for the equivalent of less than USD 5 per person, excluding service fees. A huge 20% discount applies to ticket passes covering between three and five matches at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua and the Estadio Fiscal in Talca, or between six and eight matches at the Estadio Elías Figueroa in Valparaíso and Santiago’s Estadio Nacional. Prices for the semi-finals and final start at CLP 5,000 for over-12s and at CLP 4,000 for other categories. With the tournament taking place in a family-friendly atmosphere, children under the age of three can attend matches for free if they are accompanied by an adult. The tournament has a long history of giving future legends of the game a global platform on their pathway to greatness, with the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Alexis Sanchez and Erling Haaland having starred at previous editions. This year, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine and the USA will compete alongside hosts Chile. The Visa presale marks the latest milestone in the countdown to the opening match after the reveal of mascot Vito the vizcacha and after the tournament’s vibrant brand was revealed, taking inspiration from Chile’s tapestries and spectacular landscapes. Visa, a worldwide FIFA Partner, is the preferred payment method of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025. Visit FIFA.com/tickets to buy your tickets.