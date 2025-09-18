Visa pre-sale for FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ now open

Visa cardholders can buy tickets during exclusive pre-sale window until Friday, 26 September

Tickets will grant access to up to four matches a day and are available via FIFA.com/tickets

The first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ will take place from 21 November to 7 December

Excitement for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ is continuing to grow. The draw held earlier this week revealed the group-stage fixtures, and fans are now invited to choose the dates on which they will support their favourite teams from the stands.

Visa cardholders can leap to the front of the queue following the launch of an exclusive pre-sale phase today, giving them until Friday, 26 September at 16:00 local time (10:00 CET) to secure tickets for the eagerly anticipated tournament before they go on general sale.

With prices starting at just PHP 499 (USD 9), each ticket will grant access to two matches (a double-header). On certain days, fans can enjoy a full day of futsal with a single ticket for two double-headers (four matches in total). All tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets.

All matches will take place at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metropolitan Manila, where fans of all ages will watch the world’s top futsal players demonstrate their skills and score stunning goals.

Sixteen teams will compete to be crowned the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ champions between 21 November and 7 December. Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, IR Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania and Thailand will be part of this historic tournament alongside the host nation.

Visa, FIFA’s Official Payment Services Partner, is the preferred payment method of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025.