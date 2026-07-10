Seattle-based volunteer Vera Gonzalez-Howard honoured for FIFA World Cup 2026™ contribution

Gonzalez-Howard also volunteered at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ despite receiving cancer treatment

United States captain Tim Ream gave Gonzalez-Howard a special Independence Day presentation

Vera Gonzalez-Howard broke into tears saying, “I don’t deserve this”, as United States national team captain Tim Ream offered praise and thanks for her contribution during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ while gifting the Mexican-born US Citizen a Fourth of July-decorated cake. Vera’s contribution and reaction is emblematic of a typical volunteer – proud, generous, self-effacing. The behind-the-scenes requirements to successfully stage a FIFA World Cup™ are both expansive and extraordinary. Undoubtedly though, the glue that holds the world’s greatest football tournament together is the huge army of volunteers that work tirelessly across all 16 Host Cities.

Unsung Hero Vera lauded by Captain America for her selfless contribution 02:59

Vera travels up to four hours a day from her hometown of Tumwater to assist as part of the Team Services team at the Seattle training facility located within the University of Washington. Selected as part of FIFA’s Unsung Heroes programme for Seattle, Vera was overcome with emotion for the acknowledgment, but also insistent that she was accepting recognition of behalf of all the local volunteers. “Team Services support our teams that are in this base camp training. We support them with whatever they need,” she said, her voice still wavering with emotion after her warm reception with the Stars and Stripes’ skipper. “If they need us to bring some water to them, we do that. Helping them with all the equipment to put it back and arrange it for them. I think that’s one of the things I really like, we’re there for them. “It has been amazing. I have to say my favourite team is the US and my second team would be (IR) Iran because they were so really nice. They interacted with us so much."

For Vera, FIFA’s call for volunteers helped set aside her trauma from cancer treatment, firstly at last year’s FIFA Club World Cup – where she travelled all the way to Portland, Oregon – and now at the FIFA World Cup 2026. “I was diagnosed with lymphoma, so I had to go through chemo and everything. I was still going through chemo when the Club World Cup happened, and I had such a good experience that I was like, ‘This is worth it’. Even if I was tired, I’m going through this, I was really happy,” she said. Vera’s warmth and personality ensures she is well loved by her many volunteer colleagues. Her sister Fatima and husband Allan were on hand as Vera was firstly presented with a Stars and Stripes-decorated cake, and later, with a miniature FIFA World Cup trophy.