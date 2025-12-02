Updated match schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026™ to be unveiled live from Washington DC on Saturday, 6 December

Full reveal of match venues and kick-off times to take place the day after the final draw, at 12:00 EST

FIFA President and FIFA Legends to discuss match-ups in the presence of representatives from the 42 qualified teams and those still in contention

Live broadcast will be available to fans across the globe via FIFA.com, additional FIFA channels and a broadcast live feed

FIFA will unveil the updated match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in a live global broadcast on Saturday, 6 December at 12:00 EST (18:00 CET) from Washington DC. This will take place nearly 24 hours after the world has learned of the 12 unprecedented groups of four teams in the tournament’s highly anticipated final draw.

Led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will be joined on stage by FIFA Legends and in the audience by representatives from all 42 qualified teams as well as those still in contention, the reveal show promises to be one of the most significant moments on the road to 2026. Throughout the event, expert insights and reactions will be offered as participants discuss the match-ups, analyse key storylines and provide perspectives on the host venues that will welcome the world in June and July next year.

During the live broadcast, the venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches will be confirmed. The broadcast will be carried live across FIFA platforms, including FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel, ensuring that fans across the globe can follow the announcements in real time. In addition, a live broadcast feed will be made available to broadcasters worldwide.

The match allocation process that follows the draw aims to ensure the best possible conditions for all teams and spectators while, where possible, enabling fans all over the world to watch their teams play live across various time zones. The final version of the match schedule will be available in March, once the FIFA and European play-offs have taken place and the final six tournament slots have been filled.

With excitement building across the three host nations and the 16 vibrant Host Cities and nearly two million tickets already sold, the unveiling of the match schedule after the draw will mark another milestone on the way to what will be a truly game-changing FIFA World Cup™.