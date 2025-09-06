FIFA U-20 World Cup™ trophy goes further south than any before it

The FIFA U-20 World Cup™ Trophy Tour has made history by reaching the isolated settlement of Puerto Williams, the southernmost point reached by any FIFA trophy – only 600 miles away from the Antarctic Peninsula. With a population of under 3,000 and facing the Beagle Channel, Puerto Willams lies on the island of Navarino, a UNESCO biosphere reserve north of Cape Horn, where the Pacific and Atlantic oceans meet. The capital of the Chilean Antarctic Province, it administers the communes of Chilean Antarctic Territory and Cabo de Hornos. The tour is taking the trophy to the extremities of the country. It began on 3 September in Ñuñoa, Santiago, and then travelled to Puerto Williams. From there, it goes north to La Tirana in the Atacama desert, a distance of around 2,500 miles as the crow flies. The tour will end on 23 September in Valparaíso. As with other stops, the trophy’s two-day stay in Puerto Williams will feature open community activities, cultural presentations and opportunities for families to take photos with the trophy and Vito, the tournament’s official mascot .

"The Trophy is much more than the exhibition of a cup. It is an invitation for communities all over Chile feel part of this (FIFA U-20) World Cup, which will be a decentralised event in which young people and volunteers will play a big part,” said Jaime Pizarro, the Minister for Sport. “We want the whole country to enjoy the party and for the public to feel part of this process so that together we can show our enthusiasm and enjoy the U-20 World Cup," added Mr Pizarro, a former player who won over 50 caps for Chile. Chile is hosting the 24-team tournament for the second time, having previously done so in 1987, and will use, Rancagua, Santiago, Talca and Valparaiso as the four host cities. The competition takes place from 27 September to 19 October. Tickets starting at just CLP 4,000 are available via FIFA.com/tickets, with families, friends and fans of all ages offered the chance to enjoy world-class entertainment.