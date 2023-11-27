FIFA again ranked among top international sports federations following evaluation of governance standards

FIFA once again has been placed in the highest tier (A1) of international sports federations following a comprehensive evaluation of governance standards by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), which has released its sixth biennial report. FIFA had already achieved an A1 rating in 2020, 2022 and 2024. In the latest report, the global governing body of football increased its overall score by six points as ASOIF experts evaluated 36 federations across 60 individual indicators assessing areas such as transparency, integrity, democracy, development and sustainability, and control mechanisms. FIFA was one of only 14 federations to reach the top tier. Its score of 218 out of 240 was the highest it has achieved. FIFA was found to have improved in each one of the five aforementioned categories following an exhaustive self-assessment that was examined and moderated by the independent sports governance consultancy I Trust Sport. In its report, the ASOIF concluded that FIFA “performed consistently well across all of the topics covered”. In particular, the report refers to the “new and ongoing work in areas such as gender equality, including efforts to increase the number of women in leadership roles among committees and Member Associations, plus an ongoing gender pay gap analysis project.” ASOIF also referenced the “significant efforts to raise governance standards among (FIFA) Member Associations, including through the FIFA Executive Programme in Good Governance”. This report's recognition of FIFA's continued progress - including its highest score to date - reflects FIFA’s sustained institutional commitment to the highest standards of governance in all its activities.