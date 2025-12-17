Tickets now on sale for decisive FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ showdowns

Four matches – semi-finals, third-place play-off and final – to be played in London from Wednesday, 28 January to Sunday, 1 February next year
Arsenal and Brentford stadiums will host the women’s club game at its highest level, with Arsenal, ASFAR, Corinthians and Gotham FC confirmed as the semi-finalists
Tickets priced between £5 and £60 and available now at FIFA.com/tickets
The countdown has begun to the exhilarating final stage of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, which will take place in London from Wednesday, 28 January to Sunday, 1 February 2026. Following ASFAR’s victory on home soil on Sunday, the line-up of continental champions advancing to the decisive showdown stage is now complete. With the fixtures officially confirmed, football fans around the world are now invited to secure their seats at FIFA.com/tickets for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the competition across two iconic venues in the British capital. The two semi-finals will be staged at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January. Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters: Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) will face CONMEBOL champions Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET), followed by UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal (England) taking on ASFAR (Morocco), the CAF Women’s Champions League 2025 champions, at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET). On Sunday, 1 February, the action will move to Arsenal Stadium, where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The venue will host both the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15.45 CET) and the final at 18:00 GMT (19.00), bringing the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup to a memorable close.
Tickets for a single semi-final match range from £5.00 for juniors to £13.00 for adults. Tickets for the final and third-place play-off, covering both matches, are priced from £10.00 for juniors to £60.00 for adults for the highest category of seats. Fans are encouraged to book early via FIFA.com/tickets to secure their place at this landmark celebration of elite women’s football. A world-class event rooted in local passion, the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup brings together the six reigning continental champions in a thrilling competition to determine the year’s women’s intercontinental champions. Approved by the FIFA Council in May 2024, the tournament is staged in years when the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™ is not scheduled. The competition reflects FIFA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the foundations of women’s football by spotlighting the club game and increasing the visibility of the next generation of female athletes worldwide.