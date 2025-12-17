Tickets now on sale for decisive FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ showdowns

The countdown has begun to the exhilarating final stage of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™, which will take place in London from Wednesday, 28 January to Sunday, 1 February 2026. Following ASFAR’s victory on home soil on Sunday, the line-up of continental champions advancing to the decisive showdown stage is now complete. With the fixtures officially confirmed, football fans around the world are now invited to secure their seats at FIFA.com/tickets for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the competition across two iconic venues in the British capital. The two semi-finals will be staged at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January. Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters: Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) will face CONMEBOL champions Corinthians (Brazil) at 12:30 GMT (13:30 CET), followed by UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal (England) taking on ASFAR (Morocco), the CAF Women’s Champions League 2025 champions, at 18:00 GMT (19:00 CET). On Sunday, 1 February, the action will move to Arsenal Stadium, where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. The venue will host both the third-place play-off at 14:45 GMT (15.45 CET) and the final at 18:00 GMT (19.00), bringing the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup to a memorable close.