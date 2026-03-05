Tickets now on sale for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament

Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium to stage two play-off matches each

Ticket sales for the landmark FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off Tournament are now open via FIFA.com/tickets, with prices starting at MXN 200 (approx. USD 11.50). Taking place in Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, with the semi-finals on 26 March and finals on 31 March, the competition will determine two of the last six nations to qualify for the first 48-team FIFA World Cup™, which will kick off less than three months later across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Guadalajara Stadium and Monterrey Stadium, both FIFA World Cup 2026™ venues, will stage two matches each during the play-off tournament, with Guadalajara hosting Pathway 1, featuring Jamaica, New Caledonia and Congo DR, while Pathway 2, involving Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq, will be contested in Monterrey. The match schedule is available on FIFA.com.

Both pathways could result in a nation making their debut at the global extravaganza, with New Caledonia and Suriname in contention to appear at their first FIFA World Cup.

The winners of Pathway 1 will feature in Group K at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and face Portugal on 17 June in Houston (Match 23), Colombia on 23 June in Guadalajara (Match 48) and Uzbekistan on 27 June in Atlanta (Match 72).

The team who prevail at the end of Pathway 2 will line up in Group I at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and take on Norway on 18 June in Boston (Match 18), France on 22 June in Philadelphia (Match 42) and Senegal on 26 June in Toronto (Match 62).