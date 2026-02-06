The FIFA Podcast kicks off in 2026 with FIFA Women’s Champions Cup special

Latest episode of ‘The FIFA Podcast’ recorded alongside the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup final at Arsenal Stadium in London, England

Guests include FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Tobin Heath, FIFA Legend Mikael Silvestre and Gotham FC’s Khyah Harper

The FIFA Podcast to shine a spotlight on major FIFA events in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and beyond

The FIFA Podcast is set to continue bringing football fans interviews and analysis around FIFA’s major tournaments and events in 2026, with this year’s first episode released upon a fitting backdrop of the historic FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Final in London.

The show – an IMG production – was first launched ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, with host Semra Hunter joined by some of the biggest names in football to spotlight the stories that matter in the game.

To kick things off in 2026, Ms Hunter was joined by a pair of special co-hosts including two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winners Tobin Heath and her former coach, now FIFA’s Chief Football Officer, Jill Ellis. They discuss the growth of the women’s club game, and the impact of this brand-new global competition, as well as some memories of their time with the US Women’s National Team.

Former France, Manchester United and Arsenal defender, FIFA Legend Mikaël Silvestre, also features in the show, recalling his earliest FIFA World Cup memory, the experience of playing at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™, and why Seattle is the Host City he would most like to visit when the FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off.

Following the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup third-place play-off, VISA Player of the Match Khyah Harper of Gotham FC joined the show, before Tobin Heath returned to the studio to review an extraordinary final that saw Arsenal Women’s FC ultimately lift the brand-new trophy.

The show also includes interviews with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as well as former England internationals Alex Scott and Ian Wright, providing a deep-dive into the vision behind the first global women’s club tournament in history.