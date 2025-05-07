The stage is set: beloved Brazilian icons present FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Host Cities and stadiums

In a colourful video, illustrious Brazilians unveil the eight cities and stadiums that will welcome the world in 2027

Each representative brings local pride and recognition, as well as a passion for inspiring the next generation

Stars including Marta, Formiga, Vinícius Jr and Paolla Oliveira celebrate Brazil’s diversity and love for the beautiful game

In a country of continental proportions, each city selected to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ possesses its own distinct beauty and cultural heritage, ready to be showcased to the world – along with celebrated icons who fill the locals with pride.

To mark the selection announcement, FIFA brought together a group of high-profile Brazilians, each with personal ties to one of the eight states where the tournament will take place. In a social media video, they take turns to hand a box on to the next representative, and the names of the Host Cities and stadiums emerge from it. They also send out a clear message: the world’s biggest women’s sporting event is coming, and they cannot wait.

These individuals – drawn from the worlds of football, futsal, entertainment and digital media – reflect the country’s passion for the beautiful game and the local pride at welcoming the world in 2027. The video announcement also features the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and two of the most iconic figures in women’s football history: six-time FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year/The Best FIFA Women’s Player winner Marta and the legendary Formiga, who have both shaped the sport for over two decades and continue to inspire the next generation.

“I won’t be on the pitch in 2027, but I’m always ready to represent Brazilian football – even more so at a special moment like this, when we’re presenting the cities and stadiums that will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil,” said Formiga, the only player in history to appear at seven editions of a senior women’s or men’s World Cup.

“I played football for many years – 26 with the national team alone – so I know every corner of our country. And I can tell you: each of these cities is full of women’s football talents who need support and inspiration. The Women’s World Cup will be an opportunity for them to see the greatest up close and think, ‘If they can be there, so can I.’ That’s the impact that only an event of this size can have,” went on the former midfielder.

“Hosting the Women’s World Cup will be a symbol of revival and hope for Porto Alegre,” added TV presenter Rafa Brites.

“After everything the city has gone through, being able to stage an event of this magnitude reminds us of our strength and our ability to bounce back and move forward with pride. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate women’s sport with all the fans from Rio Grande do Sul, who have a tradition of putting on a show in their own right.”

