Spain and Argentina set up historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ final as record-breaking tournament reaches its climax

Attendance surpasses 6.66 million across 102 matches with 99.7% stadium occupancy and average crowds above 65,000

Spain and Argentina confirmed as finalists representing UEFA and CONMEBOL with world number one and two set to meet

Tournament delivers record on-pitch milestones including 297 goals, historic scoring feats and unprecedented player achievements

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has moved into its decisive final stage following the semi-finals, with Spain and Argentina confirmed as the two teams who will contest the showpiece match of the biggest and most inclusive edition in history.

The tournament continues to set new benchmarks across every dimension. Stadiums remain filled to near-capacity, with a cumulative attendance of 6,665,825 fans across 102 matches, an average of 65,351 per match and an occupancy rate of 99.7%, reflecting the extraordinary global demand and passion for sport's greatest stage.

On the pitch, history is being written at every turn. A total of 297 goals have been scored at an average of 2.91 per match, underlining the attacking quality and drama that has defined this edition.

The final will bring together Europe and South America’s finest, with Spain representing UEFA and Argentina representing CONMEBOL. The match will also feature the top two teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, adding further weight to a final already rich in narrative and quality.

“As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches its conclusion, it does so having united millions inside full stadiums and billions more across digital and broadcast platforms, delivering a tournament of unprecedented scale, innovation and sporting excellence,” said FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström.

“The final between Spain and Argentina now promises to be a fitting climax to a truly historic edition of sport's greatest event.”

Spain’s journey to the final has been built on consistency and defensive strength, reaching the showpiece match for only the second time in their history following their triumph in 2010. They remain unbeaten in regular time in their last 37 matches and have conceded just one goal in seven matches at the tournament, keeping six clean sheets.

Argentina, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated their pedigree on the global stage. The defending champions have reached back-to-back finals, becoming only the sixth team in history to achieve this feat. They remain undefeated in their last 13 FIFA World Cup matches and could become just the third nation to win consecutive titles, following Italy and Brazil.

Individual brilliance has defined the tournament. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé lead the scoring charts with eight goals apiece, while Erling Haaland has seven, marking the first time in FIFA World Cup history that three players have scored seven or more goals in a single edition.

Meanwhile, England teammates Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals, another unprecedented milestone for players from the same nation.

Messi continues to redefine the record books. The Argentine captain has extended his all-time scoring record to 21 FIFA World Cup goals and also holds the record for most appearances in the competition’s history with 33. At 39 years and 21 days, he also became the oldest outfield player to feature in a semi-final, further cementing his legendary status.

Across the tournament, 1,035 players have featured in matches so far, highlighting the global reach and depth of talent on display in the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™.