FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström visits Atlanta as momentum builds around U.S. Soccer Federation development

Mr Grafström visits the new U.S. Soccer National Training Center
Landmark project set to transform football development in the United States
Atlanta preparing to host eight matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström visited Atlanta this week, where preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continue to gather pace, alongside significant long-term investments shaping the future of football in the United States. During his visit, Mr Grafström attended The Business of Soccer 2026 conference and toured the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, a landmark project that will play a central role in the continued growth and development of the game across the country. The FIFA Secretary General was joined by U.S. Soccer Federation President and FIFA Council member, Cindy Parlow Cone, as well as CEO, JT Batson, who personally guided the visit and provided a first-hand overview of the facility and its long-term vision.
Set on a 200-acre site, the state-of-the-art facility will become the home of all 27 U.S. national teams, as well as a hub for coach and referee education, high-performance research and community engagement. With world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, the centre is designed to support players, coaches and officials at every stage of their development. Mr Grafström highlighted the importance of such an investment and its long-term impact on the football ecosystem in the United States. “The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is a major milestone for football in the United States,” he said. “This type of investment is essential for the long-term development of the game. It provides the right environment to support talent, strengthen national teams and build a sustainable future for football at all levels.”
Mr Grafström also took a moment to highlight the leadership behind the project. “I would like to congratulate Cindy Parlow Cone, and JT Batson for their leadership and vision in driving this project forward. This is exactly the type of initiative that will have a lasting impact on the future of U.S. Soccer.” Atlanta, one of the key host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will stage eight matches, including a semi-final, further reinforcing its growing importance in the North American football landscape. “With the FIFA World Cup approaching, there is a strong sense of excitement building across the country,” Mr Grafström added. “The combination of world-class infrastructure, passionate fans and long-term investment in development creates a very strong foundation for success - both for the tournament and for the future of football in the United States.” Beyond the tournament itself, projects such as the U.S. Soccer National Training Center demonstrate how hosting global competitions can leave a legacy, strengthening structures, creating opportunities and inspiring future generations.