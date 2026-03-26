FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström visits Atlanta as momentum builds around U.S. Soccer Federation development

Mr Grafström visits the new U.S. Soccer National Training Center

Landmark project set to transform football development in the United States

Atlanta preparing to host eight matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström visited Atlanta this week, where preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continue to gather pace, alongside significant long-term investments shaping the future of football in the United States. During his visit, Mr Grafström attended The Business of Soccer 2026 conference and toured the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, a landmark project that will play a central role in the continued growth and development of the game across the country. The FIFA Secretary General was joined by U.S. Soccer Federation President and FIFA Council member, Cindy Parlow Cone, as well as CEO, JT Batson, who personally guided the visit and provided a first-hand overview of the facility and its long-term vision.

Set on a 200-acre site, the state-of-the-art facility will become the home of all 27 U.S. national teams, as well as a hub for coach and referee education, high-performance research and community engagement. With world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, the centre is designed to support players, coaches and officials at every stage of their development. Mr Grafström highlighted the importance of such an investment and its long-term impact on the football ecosystem in the United States. “The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is a major milestone for football in the United States,” he said. “This type of investment is essential for the long-term development of the game. It provides the right environment to support talent, strengthen national teams and build a sustainable future for football at all levels.”