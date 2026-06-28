As gourd as it gets: one grateful Uruguay fan’s FIFA World Cup experience

Inside FIFA joined Sebastián Rojí for maté-infused matchday experience

Uruguayan delighted to be part of action despite his nation’s early exit

Sees FIFA World Cup™ as celebration to relish regardless of results

Tension reached fever pitch in Guadalajara ahead of the blockbuster Group H bout between Uruguay and Spain that was to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ schedule in this particular Host City to close with a bang.

Amid a sea of red shirts and locals cheering on La Roja, a coterie of supporters clad in sky-blue jerseys made their presence felt in the vicinity of the stadium. At the head of the group, brimming with excitement despite the butterflies fluttering in his stomach, stood Sebastián Rojí.

Sebastián Rojí: maté as a guiding light and source of comfort in Guadalajara 02:20

He greeted Inside FIFA with a Uruguayan flag draped cape-like over his shoulders, which carried special significance. “It’s our first World Cup flag: we bought it in Miami,” he explained, hinting at the whirlwind journey that he and his family had been on over the previous couple of weeks.

The youngster made no bones about the jitters that were jangling in the agonising build-up to the main event. “I’m a bag of nerves, truth be told,” Rojí revealed, admitting that facing such heavyweight opposition was a daunting prospect but clinging to the belief that La Celeste would live up to their own credentials and pull through.

For Rojí, like so many of his compatriots, the most effective comforter is not the buzz of the crowd but rather a more low-key, yet time-honoured tradition. We are talking, of course, about sipping maté, the bitter tea-like infusion sucked through a straw from a calabash, which is almost as ubiquitous among the Uruguayan faithful as the flag itself. Hours earlier, the internet personality had silently and lovingly prepared his thermos flask and gourd, mindful that they would prove just the tonic in the face of his inevitable apprehension. As it happened, they would provide not just that but also a pick-me-up following the subsequent heartbreak.

A ritual that always hits the spot

Far from a spur-of-the-moment choice or something reserved for special occasions, maté is part and parcel of who Rojí is. Indeed, in the lead-up to the big game, amid the quiet before the storm, the football fanatic and his father were not focused on carefully plotting their every move en route to the ground. Rather, the familiar task of brewing maté – performed with the effortless poise of the most polished choreography – offered both a taste of home and an outlet for their emotions.

“When we arrived at our accommodation, we had to rearrange the furniture. My dad and I were carrying our luggage in one hand and the maté in the other. We’re used to that: it’s something we always have with us, even when we’re walking down the street. We take it with us wherever we go.”

The ritual is about far more than quenching thirst. The painstaking process of readying the maté requires a mix of patience, reverence and meticulous technique, which helps Rojí to stay in the moment and feel grounded – and, in this instance, ensured that the anxiety around his nation’s FIFA World Cup™ aspirations did not get the better of him.

“The idea is to keep a ‘little mountain’ of leaves on one side dry. That’s a badge of honour for us, together with creating a bit of foam when we pour in the water,” the Mexico City-based Uruguayan explained. “The gourd is always passed around clockwise. If someone says ‘thank you’, that means they don’t want any more.”

Gearing up for a pitched battle

As the clock ticked down towards kick-off, it was time to embark on the pilgrimage to Guadalajara Stadium on foot. The Uruguayan followers were well aware of the magnitude of the challenge that lay ahead for Marcelo Bielsa’s charges. This was not just a make-or-break encounter for their hopes of progressing to the round of 32, but also a meeting with the reigning European champions and the only group-stage fixture at this year’s tournament between World Cup-winning nations.

While keeping faith in La Celeste’s pedigree, Rojí was under no illusions and served up a clear-eyed analysis of the situation at hand, steeped in typically South American pragmatism:

“Uruguay usually rise to the occasion at the World Cup. The team have tended to step up in crunch matches at the competition over the years. However, other sides are much stronger these days, and we can’t win based on reputation alone: we need to deliver the goods on the pitch, play the game the right way and give it everything we’ve got.”

The fresh-faced fan called on the squad to showcase the grit and pluck with which Uruguayan football has become synonymous: the so-called garra charrúa. “I think we Uruguayans are fighters, which can make all the difference in a game like this one. We’ve got top-class players, but energy and emotional strength will be pivotal to our chances of coming out on top today. We’ll be treating the match like a war: the Uruguay players will put their bodies on the line."

Pain and dignity in defeat

It was not to be for the side skippered by Fede Valverde, however. Álex Baena’s somewhat fortuitous first-half strike handed Spain victory, helped by a combination of a fumble from Fernando Muslera and a bobble that bamboozled the veteran goalkeeper.

Having come away empty-handed, the 1930 and 1950 title winners crashed out of this year’s tournament at the first time of asking.Yet, as they trudged out of Guadalajara Stadium, Rojí and his equally gutted compatriots refused to let their disappointment descend into angry recriminations or finger-pointing. Displaying maturity beyond his years, our companion was naturally sad but also sanguine, conscious that losing comes with the territory in football and it is important to know how to accept defeat with grace.

It was now that sipping maté came into play once again, this time as a palate-cleanser and a source of consolation. Despite the result having proven a bitter pill to swallow, Rojí preferred to focus on the positives, particularly his gratitude for the journey he had been on – which was not over yet – and his joy at having flown the flag for his country.

“I’ve really loved every moment. This is my first World Cup, and I’m so happy to have been to the matches in Miami and the one here: they’ve all been fantastic. Getting to know other fans and the stadiums and travelling to support the national team has been a thrill, and I get such a rush of pride when we all sing the anthem as one. Results don’t always go your way, and we’re a bit down at the moment, but I know we’ll cheer up somewhat tomorrow. We’ll have an opportunity to make amends in four years’ time.”

The glass is half-full... and so is the thermos

As the stadium lights began to fade and the echo of the Spanish supporters’ chants along the streets of Guadalajara became ever fainter, the time came to bid Rojí and Co farewell. Taking stock of the preceding days, the youngster once again exhibited a keen sense of perspective, highlighting how the World Cup was bigger than any one nation and he would continue to savour the carnival-like atmosphere:

“My team are out, but I want to enjoy what’s left and go to as many matches as possible. We’ll be at the final, which promises to be a cracker and an incredible experience. I’d love for Uruguay to have been involved, but now I’m just hoping it’s a great match. The World Cup is a celebration, no matter who’s playing.”