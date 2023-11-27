FIFA World Cup 2026™ curtain falls in Seattle

Seattle Stadium hosted six FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ matches during the tournament

More than 400,000 fans watched the games with 100% per cent occupancy

Fans created an unforgettable atmosphere in one of North America’s top sporting venues

Seattle bid farewell to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ after a memorable month of football and festivities, including cultural programming, fan celebrations and six matches which attracted a total of 401,500 supporters.

Belgium produced a commanding performance to beat co-hosts United States 4-1 in the final match at the stadium and progress to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in their history.

Matches were played at the Seattle Stadium, a premier North American sporting venue, famous for its record-breaking noise and raucous atmosphere and the proud home of the Seattle Sounders FC (MLS), Reign FC (NWSL), and the Seahawks (NFL).

Belgium made the Seattle area their base camp and used Seattle Sounders FC’s state-of-the-art facilities as their training site. “We are confident that the professional environment in Seattle will provide the ideal conditions for our players and staff to focus, perform and represent Belgium with pride on the world stage,” said Royal Belgian Football Association Sports Director Vincent Mannaert. His confidence was to be fully justified.

In addition to welcoming Belgium, Seattle gave rousing support to the United States who played two of their matches there. “In Seattle, they (always) show up and support,” said former US international Clint Dempsey. “The way in which this stadium is built, right in the centre of the city, it allows for that energy and those people bring support like no other.”

Eight teams from four continental confederations played at the stadium, attracting an average crowd of 66,900, illustrating the huge appeal of the tournament.

Belgium and Egypt got the action underway on 15 June with a 1-1 draw. “The buzz (in Seattle stadium) was incredible. For two teams (Belgium-Egypt) you might be thinking they don’t have a big presence in Seattle, but everybody got on board and it has been a tonne of fun,” said former USA goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

Four days later, there was a raucous capacity crowd as the United States , having beaten Paraguay 4-1 in their opening match, faced Australia. “I fully expect this crowd to be extremely loud and they’re going to energise our group,” said USA midfielder Cristian Roldan. “This is one of the loudest stadiums in the world when you think about Seahawks games or Sounders games.” The U.S. won 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 32 while Mathew Leckie played a record 11th FIFA World Cup™ match for the Socceroos.

Next up were Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar, who also attracted a capacity crowd. Edin Džeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s most capped player and record goalscorer, made his 150th appearance for the Europeans in their 3-1 win. Kerim Alajbegović – nearly 22 years’ Džeko’s junior at the age of 18 years – was among the scorers. History was made at the fourth match as Egypt qualified for the knockout stage for the first time, guaranteeing their place with a 1-1 draw against IR Iran.

The next game, in the Round of 32, was a thriller as Belgium hit back from 2-0 down with five minutes left to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra-time. Repeating their spectacular come back against Japan eight years earlier. Senegal became the first nation to field two 18‑year-olds in a FIFA World Cup knockout match: Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years and 158 days) and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (18 years and 182 days).