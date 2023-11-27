Pre-match US Independence Day celebrations to add to FIFA World Cup 2026™ action

To mark the United States’ Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary, FIFA will celebrate the holiday with special pre-match programming at both FIFA World Cup 2026™ round-of-16 matches this Saturday, which will take place in Houston and Philadelphia. Houston Stadium’s pre-match celebrations will commemorate Independence Day in a red, white and blue extravaganza that will leave spectators revelling in the occasion as the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City takes to the world stage on this historic day for the United States. Highlights will include the unfurling of a large pitch banner – inspired by the energy of a firework – followed by a rousing national-anthem performance by US Navy Band Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez. The celebration in Philadelphia – the birthplace of the United States, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted on 4 July 1776 – will honour the city’s history and continued legacy. Philadelphia Stadium pre-match highlights will include a US national-anthem performance by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel; a musical performance by The Roots, the multiple Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band founded in Philadelphia; and additional ceremonial elements featuring the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale and Miss Pennsylvania, Stephanie Skinner. Additionally, fans at Philadelphia Stadium will be able to take part in a tifo card display and enjoy a fly-past by the VFA-11 and VFA-81 squadrons from the Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach. The action in Philadelphia will also feature half-time entertainment from another Grammy Award winner, DJ Jazzy Jeff, a native of the City of Brotherly Love. Both venues will likewise play host to additional attractions as part of the festivities, including pyrotechnics and themed video-board signage. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full stadium experience and then be in their seats for all the action – player warm-ups will start approximately 65 minutes before kick-off, with the ceremonies beginning approximately 25 minutes before the opening whistle.