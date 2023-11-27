FIFA holds positive meeting with IR Iran Football Federation

FIFA officials led by the FIFA Secretary General yesterday met privately with the President and Secretary General of the IR Iran Football Federation in the latest meeting of a series of exchanges around the participation of the Iranian team in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ .

The meeting was held in a positive and constructive spirit, with both FIFA and the IR Iran Member Association reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation. Efforts will remain focused on resolving outstanding matters and ensuring that Team Melli is able to compete safely, seamlessly and under the best possible conditions throughout the tournament.