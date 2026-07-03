Pina Flores named Mexico City’s Unsung Hero for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ having now volunteered in all three editions hosted in his homeland

The nine-time volunteer was honoured with an emotional tribute in recognition of her unwavering dedication

Following the tournament, Flores will officially apply to enter the Guinness World Record books

Hosting the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ would not be possible without volunteers – those who put their time, energy and hearts into keeping the tournament running. Among the thousands involved in welcoming the world to Mexico City, one individual’s generation-spanning story has become the stuff of legend.

Pina Flores is no ordinary volunteer; she embodies the history of football in Mexico. Now taking part in her ninth international tournament as a volunteer, Flores boasts an impressive track record that has led to her being formally recognised as the Unsung Hero of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Mexico City.

“This year’s World Cup is a huge opportunity for me,” Flores explained with a grin. “It proves that I can stay active. I was lucky enough to be at the opening ceremony, which was truly spectacular. It’s something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Historic record set by Mexico City’s “eternal volunteer” Pina Flores, the capital’s Unsung Hero 03:16

Flores’ love affair with the FIFA World Cup began 56 years ago, on the very same ground where she stands today. It was at Mexico 1970 that this lifelong journey began. “That’s where Brazil were crowned champions; we saw Pelé, Rivellino and Jairzinho. It was a dream come true for us,” she reminisced. “From that day on, I promised to dedicate myself to volunteering. I have to admit I’m now addicted to it.”

Her enduring passion for selfless service led her to repeat the experience at Mexico 1986 and she has now come full circle at this year’s global extravaganza. This incredible feat places her in a truly unique position, for which she plans to seek official recognition very soon. “I think I’m the only person in the world to have had the honour of being a volunteer in 1970, 1986 and 2026. I’m going to apply for a Guinness World Record after this World Cup.”

For Flores, her role is not confined to the stadium. It is about connecting with her community and showcasing the warmth of Mexican culture. “I come from Mexico City, which is completely transformed when the World Cup comes to town. More than anything, we’re all football-mad here in Mexico,” she noted. “It’s amazing. I go to the market and people see me in my uniform and say: ‘You’re a volunteer – can I have a picture taken with you?’ At this rate, we’ll be famous before we know it!”

Activities at the Mexico City headquarters were brought to a standstill in recognition of that passion, as colleagues surprised her with a tribute she never saw coming. During one of her shifts, FIFA staff and her fellow volunteers honoured Flores with a special tribute for having served at more sporting events than any other volunteer, presenting her with a miniature replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

As her colleagues broke into applause and a celebratory chorus of “Pina!Pina!Ra-ra-ra!” Flores was overcome with emotion. “Luckily, I didn’t know there was going to be a big surprise today,” she confessed, appearing visibly moved. “I was honoured and touched. I think it was the happiest day of my life, and I’ll never forget it.”

As in her previous tournaments, Flores finds the greatest rewards in the stands rather than on the pitch. Looking back on Mexico’s curtain-raiser, she recalled that her attention was fixed not on the action, but on the fans. “When Mexico won their first match, I wasn’t keeping an eye on the score. I was looking at the happy faces of everyone in the stadium. It was pure joy. For me, that alone made the whole World Cup worthwhile.”

Although she has promised that this year’s event will mark her final farewell to her role as a volunteer, her own teammates know that Flores’ love for the tournament is hard to shake. “Thank you very much, FIFA, for this opportunity,” she concluded with a laugh. “Every four years I say, ‘That’s it for me’, but as I’m addicted, I just keep going and going. But this is definitely my last one, I swear.”