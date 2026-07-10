Paula Rodrigues Pontes, a Spanish language teacher from Atlanta, Georgia, is an engagement volunteer at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, having begun her volunteer journey at the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013™

Originally from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Pontes hopes to volunteer again when the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ comes to her hometown

Pontes was moved to tears after being surprised with VIP passes and tunnel lounge access for a Group Stage match at Atlanta Stadium

For many of its 50,000 volunteers, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been their first taste of the unique experience of being at the heart of a big, global football tournament, but there are a small group who have become veterans of the volunteer team.

Paula Rodrigues Pontes, a Spanish language teacher at the Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, has more than a decade of experience in FIFA competitions after making her tournament bow at the FIFA Confederations Cup™ in her country of birth, Brazil, in 2013.

'Once a volunteer, always a volunteer': the FIFA World Cup 2026 story of Paula Pontes 04:16

Since becoming a U.S. citizen nine years ago, Pontes has also dedicated time to her adopted homeland, volunteering at her church, at Chastain Park and with the Atlanta Track Club, in between spells volunteering at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and other FIFA World Cup 2026™ engagement activities.

Speaking fluent Portuguese, Spanish and English, Pontes says her love of the game and of volunteering both trace back to her upbringing. “I love soccer from growing up in that (Brazilian) culture, (and) volunteering, because I love helping. (Why the) FIFA World Cup? Because there is nothing like it to connect so many [people] from so many backgrounds.”

Pontes, who is an engagement volunteer, was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and came to the United States to pursue a graduate degree before becoming a high school teacher and a U.S. citizen.

“I was already living in Atlanta when Brazil was selected to host the FIFA World Cup 2014™, and I knew that they would [also] host the (FIFA) Confederations Cup the year before,” she recalls.

“I wanted my hometown to do a great job and be a great Host City. So, during the summer of 2013, I went back to my hometown, and I volunteered for the FIFA Confederations Cup. I worked every matchday, and I had an amazing time, and made friends who I’m still in touch with today. And I knew I was going to apply again for the World Cup 2014.”

That summer in Belo Horizonte helped her discover the guiding principle of her volunteering journey. “I realised that I really like helping the other volunteers, because we spend so much time together. If I help one volunteer have a nice day, it will affect so many other people.”

Pontes was rewarded for her special efforts this summer by being given the chance to experience England’s 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo with access to Atlanta Stadium’s tunnel lounge. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she called her husband Diogo Lemieszek Pinheiro in tears. The next day they attended the game together, both wearing the jersey of their favourite team, Clube Atlético Mineiro.

“There is this energy that comes with being in a FIFA World Cup that is unmatched,” she says. “There is nothing else that compares to it. I just love the first rush of the fans that come when the gate opens, and then they walk in, they look at the stadium and they’re like, ‘Wow!’ and that is such a cool feeling.”

The 50-year-old says that when watching a game, she lives every moment full of emotion.

“I get really anxious even if it’s a team that I’m not necessarily cheering for,” she admits. “I want everybody to score, I want everybody to win. I don’t think I even feel the time going by. It’s just that excitement, the energy, the adrenaline going, and you know you have places to go and people to help, and the fans are so excited that you just keep looking around. Once a volunteer, always a volunteer.”

Pontes is already looking ahead to the next chapter of her volunteering story. She hopes to volunteer once again when the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ arrives in Brazil.