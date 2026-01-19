Historic moment for Oceania football as the OFC Professional League kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström in attendance at Eden Park as Oceania enters a new professional era with the launch of the OFC Professional League

Teams from Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu brought the first OFC professional league to life

New competition creates a professional pathway across Oceania, supported by FIFA through strategic expertise, targeted funding and global visibility on FIFA+

The Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) mission to provide increased and enhanced opportunities for professional club football in the region took a historic step forward on Saturday when the first matches of the inaugural OFC Professional League were played in Auckland, New Zealand.

With FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström in attendance at Eden Park – the same venue that hosted the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – the OFC Professional League officially got under way, marking a historic moment for club football in Oceania.

The opening day of the eight-team competition saw Fiji’s Bula FC and Vanuatu United FC play out a 2-2 draw in the first-ever OFC Pro League match, followed by a 3-0 victory for Auckland FC over South Island United in an all-New Zealand encounter.

On the second day, South Melbourne FC overcame Tahiti United 2-1, while Solomon Kings FC defeated PNG Hekari FC 1-0 to complete the opening round of fixtures.

FIFA has supported the OFC throughout the development of the league, providing strategic expertise and delivering targeted workshops focused on governance, commercial development, player registration and communications, as part of the broader objective of professionalising football across the Pacific.

"FIFA is fully committed to strengthening the club game and raising standards across all regions,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “The OFC Pro League provides a real pathway for Pacific young talent creating professional opportunities for players, coaches, referees and officials, while also raising standards locally and opening doors within Oceania and beyond.”

OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo said the launch of the OFC Professional League marked the final and most critical pillar in the long-term development of football in Oceania, providing a genuine professional pathway for the region’s elite talent.

“We know the Pacific is rich in footballing ability, and for many years the missing link has been a fully professional club environment where players can train, compete, and develop on a consistent, week-to-week basis,” he said. “By bringing the region’s best players together in a professional league structure, we are creating the standards, stability, and exposure required for them to reach their full potential.”

Mr Castillo added that the quality, competitiveness, and atmosphere of the opening round of matches at Eden Park had immediately underlined the league’s promise.

“The opening fixtures in Auckland were a strong indication of what this competition can become,” he said. “The intensity on the pitch, the level of competition, and the engagement from supporters at Eden Park demonstrated that the OFC Professional League has truly arrived, and that there is a clear appetite for professional club football across Oceania.”

He said the league would not only raise standards at club level but also play a crucial role in strengthening performances on the international stage.

“This new competition was the missing piece in the jigsaw for football in Oceania, giving players a chance to pursue a professional career in the game,” he said. “We know we've got talent, and we just need to get those players and put them in a professional league. We will see football growing and results will get better."

Every match of the OFC Pro League will not only provide opportunities to players from the Pacific but also to professionals from countries including Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.

The competition now moves into its next round of fixtures, with clubs looking to build momentum as the league continues to take shape. As the inaugural season unfolds, the OFC Pro League will further showcase emerging talent, strengthen professional standards and reinforce the league’s role as a new platform for football development across Oceania.