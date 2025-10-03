FIFA backs landmark preparations for OFC Professional League launch

FIFA and OFC hosted club leaders in Nadi, Fiji, to prepare for the inaugural OFC Professional League

Representatives from the eight participating clubs gathered for the first time, marking a milestone in Pacific football history

Sessions focused on strategy, governance, the Transfer Matching System and player registration, commercial growth and communication, with input from international football experts

In preparation for the historic launch of the OFC Professional League, the first-ever professional football competition across Oceania, FIFA and the OFC jointly organised a two-day series of workshops for club leaders and decision makers. The sessions, held in Nadi, Fiji, on 27 and 28 September, marked an important milestone in the professionalisation of football across the Pacific. For the first time, representatives from the eight clubs that will form the new league – Bula FC (Fiji), PNG Hekari FC (Papua New Guinea), Solomon Kings FC (Solomon Islands), Tahiti United FC (Tahiti), Vanuatu United FC (Vanuatu), Auckland FC and South Island United FC (both New Zealand), and South Melbourne FC (Australia) – came together to share insights and prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Among the participants were leading figures from the region and beyond, including Mohammed Yusuf, General Secretary of the Fiji Football Association, Stuart Larman, head of the OFC Professional League, Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, as well as international experts such as Chyna Charles, Football Australia, Raúl Sanllehí, President of Football Operations at Inter Miami, Luis Rodríguez, former President of FC Juárez, and María Victoria Albertos, strategic communication adviser. The workshops were structured around strategic planning, club governance, commercial and revenue generation, the Transfer Matching System (TMS) and player registration, communication skills, and social media. The sessions provided a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collective dialogue on how best to establish a sustainable and competitive professional league across the region. “The establishment of the OFC Professional League is a true game changer for football development in the region, and these workshops mark the starting point of a collective effort to grow the game,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development. “Club football is at the heart of the professionalisation of the entire football ecosystem, and at FIFA we are fully committed to supporting clubs on their journey to the next level. These sessions have provided a valuable platform for joint strategic thinking, and FIFA will continue to stand alongside the OFC Professional League and its clubs as they enter the next phases of this exciting journey.”

With the league set to kick off in January 2026, preparations are picking up and momentum is building. “The launch of the OFC Professional League in January 2026 is a landmark moment for football in the region,” said Stuart Larman, head of the OFC Professional League. “Providing a professional football pathway for players, coaches, referees and administrators will play an important role in the overall advancement of the sport in Oceania. This workshop with FIFA has not only provided vital information and knowledge for the CEOs of each of the clubs but has also given everybody the opportunity to get to know each other and start to develop important relationships that will make the league stronger. With the planned support of FIFA, we will be able to provide continuous development and growth opportunities for the OFC Professional League clubs.” With seven nations represented, the OFC Professional League will not only raise the standard of competition but also create new opportunities for clubs, players and fans across the region, signalling the dawn of a new era for Oceania football.