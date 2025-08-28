Mattias Grafström attends Nordic Member Associations annual conference

During a visit to Iceland, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström met with the presidents and general secretaries of all six Nordic Member Associations (MAs), visited several purpose-built football facilities and attended two football matches taking place in the capital. The occasion was the annual conference of Nordic Member Associations, which took place in and around Reykjavik on 15-16 August. Mr. Grafström, who holds Swedish nationality, was hosted by Football Association of Iceland (KSÍ) President Thorvaldur Örlygsson. They were joined by executives, board members and administrative staff from the Danish Football Association (DBU), Faroe Islands Football Association (FSF), Football Association of Finland (SPL), Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), Swedish Football Association (SvFF), KSÍ and UEFA. The productive weekend began on the evening of 14 August for Mr Grafström, when he attended the UEFA Europa League qualifier between Breiðablik and HŠK Zrinjski Mostar in Kopavogur, just south of downtown Reykjavik. Work commenced the following day, which featured meetings and presentations covering topics of mutual strategic and developmental interest. This was followed by an audience with the President of the Republic of Iceland, Halla Tómasdóttir, at her official residence in Bessastaðir, herself a former player in college and who remains a keen football fan today.