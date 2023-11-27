Spain crowned champions as curtain falls on FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York New Jersey

New York New Jersey Stadium hosted eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches

Every game attracted an 80,000-plus attendance

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland both shone as six FIFA World Cup™ winners graced the arena

The curtain came down in New York New Jersey on the game-changing FIFA World Cup 2026™ as Spain become the first team to win the 48-edition of the tournament, beating Argentina 1-0 after extra-time in a dramatic, action-packed final. The state leaders of the three Host Countries – Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, President Claudia Scheinbeim of Mexico and U.S. President Donald Trump – joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino to hand out medals to the two finalists, before the trophy was presented to the Spain captain Rodri. The stadium also hosted another historic moment, the first FIFA World Cup final halftime show - a landmark celebration intersecting sport, music and global impact. Produced by Global Citizen, the Chris Martin-curated FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show was co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, and also featured Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the New York Philharmonic, and the PS 22 Chorus alongside Coldplay.

In all, the New York New Jersey Stadium, which also made history in 2025 by hosting the first-ever final of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, staged eight games, attracting more than 80,000 fans to each one. “Over the past month, New York City has welcomed the world. From neighbourhood watch parties to the stadium, we’ve celebrated the communities that make our city the global capital of the beautiful game,” said the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani. “Today, we close out a historic (FIFA) World Cup, proud of how New Yorkers showed up every step of the way.” Elsewhere, the FIFA Arena in Central Park was inaugurated and will benefit 80 to 100 schools, recreation centers, and community organisations from across all five boroughs of New York City, engaging more than 5,000 children. It is the first of 26 mini-pitches to be installed across the city, with the rest due for completion in the second half of the year.

The stadium is normally the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets and is the largest stadium in the league. Opened in 2010, it was built on the site of the old Giants Stadium which hosted seven matches at the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™. Over the course of one month, it provided the stage for some of the world’s top players to perform, with France star Kylian Mbappé and Norway talisman Erling Haaland both scoring two braces apiece. It hosted six teams with FIFA World Cup titles to their credit – Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Germany and Spain. Five-times champions Brazil and Qatar 2022 semi-finalists Morocco got ball rolling with a thrilling 1-1 draw on 13 June, Vinícius Junior’s individual goal cancelling out Ismael Saibari’s opener from the North Africans.

Three days later, Mbappé scored a brilliant brace to become France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals as the 2022 runners-up kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal. Then it was Haaland’s turn as he scored twice following an opening goal by Marcus Pedersen to help Norway edge the West Africans 3-2 in the next match. Ismaïla Sarr scored twice for the Lions of Teranga, who pushed the Europeans all the way.

Next, the stadium hosted one of the biggest surprises of the tournament as Ecuador recovered from conceding a second-minute goal by Leroy Sané to beat Germany 2-1. Nilson Angula levelled after nine minutes for the South Americans and Gonzalo Plata grabbed the winner in the second half. Two days later, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win over Panama to guarantee top spot in Group L. France gave an imperious display as they swept aside Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 with Mbappé scoring two more goals, taking his tally for the tournament to six, either side of Bradley Barcola’s world-class finish. Mbappé eventually won the adidas Golden Boot with 10 goals and finished the tournament as the all-time leading scorer in the FIFA World Cup with 22.