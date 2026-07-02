Eduardo Amaya volunteered at 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™ and has returned for FIFA World Cup 2026™

The 71-year-old was encouraged to sign up again by wife Verónica Bracho, who is also volunteering at the competition

Couple express joy at being part of the FIFA Volunteer Community

Behind the thousands of volunteers who put their heart and soul into making the FIFA World Cup™ a truly extraordinary event lie hundreds of untold tales.

Many of the stories of those with an affiliation with the Mexican city of Monterrey date back to one of the previous two editions of the tournament staged in the North American country, in 1970 and 1986. However, you might be hard-pressed to find many locals who managed to get a piece of the action at both tournaments.

In that sense, Eduardo Amaya is an exception to the rule. The 71-year-old volunteer is part of the Access Management team at Monterrey Stadium at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which is his second taste of volunteering since the 1970 edition when he was just 15 years old.

Mexican match made in heaven revelling in FIFA World Cup 2026™ volunteering journey 05:52

“That was such an amazing experience. Five friends and I were invited to help out in the press area at what was known as the Estadio Azteca at that tournament,” Amaya said.

“It involved us making a fair few sacrifices, for example, we had to get out of school early and make sure we were punctual as we helped the journalists out. Back then, things were far more basic than they are today. Everything is on such a bigger scale now.

“At that tournament, you had desks, typewriters, a jug of water and paper cups. You walked out straight into the stands, and there weren’t any of the highly sophisticated accreditation passes or security checks we have today. It’s incredible to see how things have evolved in the space of 56 years.”

As Eduardo took a trip down memory lane, the returning volunteer was quick to underscore an aspect that has been a regular fixture at every subsequent instalment of the competition and is a widely recognised hallmark of the FIFA Volunteer Programme: the friendly vibe among the volunteers.

“I remember the camaraderie between us volunteers, which remains a central feature to this day. We were Boy Scouts and were there to help out. We all got along like a house on fire. We did what was asked of us, and we got to rub shoulders with the journalists. It was ever so special.”

Eduardo’s wife, Verónica Bracho, played an influential role in her other half’s decision to reignite his love affair with volunteering, and she actively encourages him to share the standout moments of his adventures.

“When I look back on the 1970 edition, I recall the fans’ excitement and seeing my national team win and progress to the knockout stage, as well as hearing chants of ‘Mexico, Mexico’ reverberate round the Estadio Azteca,” he continued. “It was brilliant. When I got home, I was able to say, ‘I did my bit and played my part in helping things run that little bit more smoothly.’ It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Verónica was very much the driving force behind the couple’s decision to apply to volunteer at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

“I said to him, ‘Now that we’re back home, what about if you volunteer again and we both sign up?’ We didn’t tell anyone we’d applied because we didn’t know how things would pan out,” she explained. “We submitted our applications at the same time and supported each other in the process.

“Eduardo got a taste of the football extravaganza in 1970 and 1986, and I fancied sharing it with him this time round. I told him, ‘You’ve been a volunteer, and I’m going to be one too.’ As a couple, it was something we hadn’t done together. It’s been amazing,” gushed the Monterrey native.

During the tournament, Verónica has been stationed at Monterrey International Airport, where she has soaked up the infectious enthusiasm of her fresh-faced fellow volunteers, who hail from all over the world.

“The fact that I get to mix with volunteers of all ages and from everywhere in the world is super. Most of them are youngsters. I mean, I could very well be their mother!,” Verónica explained. “Getting the low-down from them, tuning into the way they speak and feeding off their enthusiasm and energy has been great.

I’ve also loved meeting fans of all of the national teams that have played in Monterrey, being involved in their party and just helping them out. I really enjoy being amongst them all.”

“It’s so inspiring for folk like us, and we’re now part of a big family. You come across people with really sound values. You give them a hug and are guaranteed to get one back,” added Eduardo.

After having experienced the 1970 tournament first-hand, the staunch El Tri supporter was back in the thick of things as the global showpiece returned to his homeland 16 years later. However, on that occasion, he took his place in the stands. Work commitments meant that he was based in Mexico City, which gave him the opportunity to attend matches contested in the capital. Those showdowns served up no shortage of moments that are now etched into the history books.

“In 1970, I witnessed Pelé parade around the Azteca with the trophy, and I was there in 1986 to see [Diego] Maradona get his hands on it. I remember the Goal of the Century. I was in the crowd with my brother, Hugo, to see that clash between Argentina and England – a game that was steeped in history. I recall Maradona picking the ball up around the halfway line, and I turned to my brother and said, ‘Watch this for a goal!’, and that’s exactly how it played out. It was the stuff of dreams and such an amazing run and finish.”

As for what it means to experience the World Cup on their own patch, this particular match made in heaven shared their belief that Monterrey is richly deserving of its status as a Host City.

“From what I’ve seen at the airport, for a lot of people, it’s the first time they’ve set foot in Monterrey. It’s not as touristy as some other parts of the country,” Verónica said. “People come here, see the city and the progress that’s being made, and they’ll never forget their time in Monterrey.”

This year, Javier Aguirre’s side gave enjoyed a flawless run to the last 16, with the national team having captured the imagination in the North American country,