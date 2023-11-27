Miami Stadium signs off from FIFA World Cup 2026 with 10-goal thriller

Miami Stadium staged seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, from the group phase through to the bronze final, drawing a combined 449,157 spectators at 99.5% of capacity.

The venue's closing match provided a memorable send-off: England beat France 6-4 in the bronze final, the highest-scoring game played at Miami Stadium and the joint-fifth-highest-scoring match in World Cup history

Cabo Verde’s battling display against Argentina one of the venue’s highlight games

Miami Stadium closed out its programme at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in extraordinary fashion as England beat France 6-4 in the bronze final, with a sold-out 64,478 crowd treated to a rare feast of goals and entertainment.

The joint-fifth-highest-scoring game in FIFA World Cup™ history came after England went in 4-0 up at half-time only for France to launch a strong fightback after the interval, reducing the deficit to 4-3 before England were able to seal the victory with Bukayo Saka completing a hat-trick from the penalty spot and Jude Bellingham signing off with a wonderful solo goal.

Kylian Mbappe’s brace for France made him the top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 22 goals. It also took his tally to 10 goals in eight outings in North America. The only men with more in a World Cup are Sandor Kocsis with 11 for Hungary in 1954 and Just Fontaine with 13 for France in 1958. Germany’s Gerd Müller scored 10 in 1970.

The packed crowd stayed in their seats long after the final whistle to show their appreciation to the players for a game which really had everything and for the neutral supporters was the perfect conclusion to five weeks of fantastic sporting entertainment.

Miami Stadium, in Miami Gardens, hosted seven matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026: four group-stage fixtures, one round of 32 tie, a quarter-final and the bronze final.

The venue drew a combined attendance of 449,157 across those seven matches, filling 99.5% of its 64,478 tournament capacity, and the fans were treated to plenty of great action with an average of nearly four (3.86) goals a game.

The venue's FIFA World Cup story opened on Monday, 15 June, when Saudi Arabia and Uruguay shared the points in a 1-1 draw in front of 62,764 fans. The result meant Saudi Arabia had opened their two most recent World Cup campaigns unbeaten against South American opposition, having defeated Argentina 2-1 to begin their Qatar 2022 tournament.

Another huge crowd returned on Sunday, 21 June, to see Uruguay held to a 2-2 draw by Cabo Verde in Group H. Kevin Pina's goal was also Cabo Verde's first ever at a World Cup.. The fixture further stood out as the first in World Cup history to feature two 40-year-olds on the pitch together, with goalkeepers Vozinha of Cabo Verde and Fernando Muslera of Uruguay both having celebrated that milestone birthday.

Scotland travelled to South Florida ahead of their Group C clash with Brazil – their Tartan Army fans winning friends and boosting bar revenues in South Beach. On the field, Brazil scored three goals without reply. Vinícius Júnior's goal made him the first Brazilian to score in all three group matches since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both achieved the feat at Korea/Japan 2002.

The group phase at the venue was rounded off on Saturday, 27 June, in front of another sold-out crowd, as Colombia and Portugal played out a goalless draw in a tightly contested Group K meeting. James Rodríguez's became Colombia's all-time leading World Cup appearance-maker, with 11 outings for his country.

Miami Stadium's knockout-phase action began in style on Friday, 3 July, when defending champions Argentina needed extra-time to see off a remarkably determined Cabo Verde 3-2. The match brought two records for Lionel Messi, who became the first player to feature in the knockout stage of six World Cups and the first to reach 30 appearances in the competition's history. At the other end, Vozinha, at 40 years and 30 days old, became the first African player aged 40 or older to appear in a World Cup knockout match. The game will be remembered for Sidny Lopes Cabral’s wonderful curling shot to make it 2-2 in extra-time before Argentina grabbed a winner, ending the resistance of the FIFA World Cup debutants.

The venue's quarter-final, played on Saturday, 11 July, was another match settled beyond 90 minutes, with England beating Norway 2-1 after extra-time. Jude Bellingham's brace made him the first English player to score twice in two successive World Cup knockout matches. For Norway, the defeat still capped their best-ever World Cup finish and their fans paid tribute to their heroes with their now famous ‘rowing’ celebration.