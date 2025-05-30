Match schedule for FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ takes shape following draw

Draw held in Chilean capital of Santiago yesterday (Thursday, 29 May)

Hosts pitted against New Zealand, Japan and Egypt in Group A

Ticket sales kick off today (Friday, 30 May) with Visa presale

The Draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ took place in Santiago yesterday (Thursday, 29 May).

The event, which was held at Chilevisión’s Machasa studios in the Chilean capital, revealed all 24 participating teams’ possible routes to the final, including their group-stage opponents.

This year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup™ will be the 24th edition of the tournament and will feature 52 matches, which will be staged from 27 September to 19 October across four Host Cities: Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua and Talca.

FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza conducted the draw, while Chilean journalist and presenter Javiera Naranjo hosted proceedings.

Yarza was assisted by FIFA Legend Juan Pablo Sorín, who captained Argentina to U-20 global glory in 1995 (back when the tournament was known as the FIFA World Youth Championship), and ex-Chile international Gonzalo Jara, who was part of the side that lifted the trophy at consecutive editions of the CONMEBOL Copa América in 2015 and 2016.

The hosts get their campaign up and running against New Zealand in Santiago and will also come up against Japan and Egypt. Erstwhile centre-back Jara sounded a positive note about his compatriots’ chances: “This Chile team have a lot of quality, and I think they can win their group. I want to wish the coach and players the best of luck. Here’s hoping they can give a good account of themselves on home soil.”

Argentina – who have won the title a record six times – have been drawn in Group D alongside Italy, Australia and Cuba. Meanwhile, fellow South American powerhouses and competition heavyweights, five-time champions Brazil, will take on Mexico, Morocco and Spain in Group C.

“I’m anticipating a spectacular competition. The groups are very evenly matched, although there’s always one that’s tougher than the rest, and that looks to be the case for Group C this time round. I’m sure that the tournament will deliver great football, with technical brilliance and flamboyance aplenty, which is what we’ve all come to expect from the U-20 World Cup,” said former flyingfull-back Sorín.

The full match schedule for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 is available at this link:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a video message to the guests in attendance, who were headed by Chilean Minister of Sport Jaime Pizarro and Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad.

Ticket sales for this global extravaganza get under way today (Friday, 30 May) at 17:00 CLT (23:00 CET) with an exclusive presale for Visa cardholders.

It is also worth noting that the window for applying to volunteer at the tournament will close soon. If you are over the age of 18, live in Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua or Talca, speak English and are available during the competition, we encourage you to register via the FIFA Volunteer Platform at volunteer.fifa.com.

Full results of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 draw