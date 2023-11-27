Match colour designations confirmed for all 72 FIFA World Cup 2026™ group stage fixtures

Mexico’s outfield players are set to kick-off their campaign against South Africa in their iconic green kit in Mexico City, Canada’s outfield players will be resplendent in red when they commence their 2026 endeavours against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, while outfield players from the United States will be unmistakable when they take to the pitch against Paraguay in patriotic red-and-white stripes in Los Angeles. All previous winners of the FIFA World Cup™ participating in North America this summer will commence their campaigns in their traditional kits – Argentina wearing their famous ‘Albiceleste’ outfit against Algeria; Brazil in their yellow shirt and blue shorts against Morocco; England in all white against Croatia; France in a navy blue and white against Senegal; Germany in white with black, red and gold features against debutants Curaçao; Spain in red and blue against first-timers Cabo Verde; and Uruguay – the first-ever FIFA World Cup winners – in light blue against Saudi Arabia. News of the planned kit colours represents a special milestone for fans of the four debutant nations at this year’s tournament. Cabo Verde’s outfield players are set make their bow on the global stage against Spain in all white; Curaçao will be in blue when they go head-to-head with Germany; Jordan will wear white with red trim against Austria; and Uzbekistan – the White Wolves – will live up to that moniker when they challenge Colombia. In line with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Regulations, the numbers 1 to 26 will be allocated to the players of each team, with number 1 being reserved exclusively for one of the goalkeepers. FIFA’s preference is for each team to wear its first-choice colours during matches, however if there is or may be a clash, a sequence of principles is followed to ensure an acceptable colour contrast is found. This includes, but is not limited to, considering the Team A playing kit, Team B playing kit, Team A goalkeeper kit, Team B goalkeeper kit, and match officials’ kit to arrive at the final designation. Whenever possible, FIFA seeks to ensure a dark-kit and light-kit colour contrast for its matches, in the interests of including those with a colour deficiency. All kits for every match throughout the tournament will be embellished with the competition badge on the right sleeve, and a special social impact campaign badge on the left sleeve. Throughout the group stage, Unite for Peace badges will send a powerful global message, while Unite for Education will be the key focus throughout the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. Football Unites the World badges will feature throughout the competition’s first-ever round of 32 knockout stage matches, the bronze final, and on Sunday, 19 July 2026 when the eyes of the world focus on New York New Jersey Stadium to see which nation wins the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup.